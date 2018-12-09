Warriors News: DeMarcus Cousins to Practice with G League Affiliate on Monday

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins is getting closer to making his season debut as he recovers from his Achilles injury.

According to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, Cousins is expected to practice with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G League on Monday.

The 28-year-old signed a one-year deal with Golden State this offseason but is yet to see the floor with his new team.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr provided an update on the center on Friday:

"We don't practice much, like every other NBA team because we have so many games, so he needs more intense, focused practice time and hopefully he can get some of that in Santa Cruz," Kerr said of Cousins.

The 28-year-old first suffered the torn Achilles last January as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

While he was cleared to practice in October, his recovery has been slow as he works his way up to game speed. The team then projected in late November that the player would make his return shortly after Christmas, per Logan Murdock of the Mercury News.

The Warriors have won the last two NBA titles and currently have the best record in the Western Conference at 18-9, so they don't necessarily need to rush Cousins back to the floor. He appears to be more of a luxury to add to what is already the most loaded lineup in the league with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

Still, the center has earned four straight All-Star selections coming into this season and can be another difference-maker when he is fully healthy.