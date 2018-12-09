Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Says Amari Cooper Is 'Truly Special' After Eagles Win

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott seemed quite pleased to have another game-changing offensive playmaker on his team following Sunday's 29-23 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I didn't know we were going to get all that, honestly," Elliott said when asked about the trade with the Oakland Raiders that brought Cooper to Dallas, per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. "But when I finally saw him in person...that's when I really realized he's truly special. You guys saw that today. He took over that game."

Cooper was unstoppable during the win, finishing with 10 catches for 217 yards and three touchdowns. Two of the touchdowns came in a back-and-forth fourth quarter that started with Dallas leading 9-6 and ended in a 23-23 tie, and the third was the game-winner in overtime.

The 8-5 Cowboys are now two games clear in the NFC East and have the look of a dangerous team with the playoffs looming. Opponents cannot afford to stack the box with too many defenders to stop Elliott because Cooper is now on the outside to make them pay.

While it cost Dallas a first-round pick to get him, Cooper makes the NFC East leaders far more dynamic and a true postseason threat.