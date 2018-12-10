2019 NFL Mock Draft: Breaking Down Post-Week 14 Predictions

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The recipient of the 2019 NFL draft's top pick is as murky as ever after a wild Week 14 in the NFL.

The San Francisco 49ers seemingly thwarted their own unintentional tank by snapping both their own three-game losing streak and the Denver Broncos' three-game winning spurt. But their Bay Area siblings, the Oakland Raiders, scored a surprising victory of their own by outlasting the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The New York Jets could've been next in line, but they rallied for their first win since mid-October.

Sunday, then, served as a reminder that there's still a lot of time between now and the end of the season. It's possible the No. 1 selection will still change hands several times over.

But with Sunday's action in the books, we can take a snapshot of the current draft order (via Tankathon.com), run through our latest mock and spotlight a few of the key selections.

2019 NFL Mock Draft



1. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. Arizona Cardinals: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

3. Oakland Raiders: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU



4. Atlanta Falcons: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

5. New York Jets: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

6. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia

9. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

10. Detroit Lions: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky

13. Cleveland Browns: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

14. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

15. Carolina Panthers: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

16. Philadelphia Eagles: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

17. Denver Broncos: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

18. Miami Dolphins: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

19. Indianapolis Colts: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

20. Tennessee Titans: Devin Bush, OLB, Michigan

21. Baltimore Ravens: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

22. Minnesota Vikings: Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

23. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jachai Polite, OLB, Florida

24. Seattle Seahawks: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

25. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys): Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

26. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears): Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

27. Houston Texans: Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

29. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans Saints): Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

31. Los Angeles Rams: Terronne Prescod, OG, North Carolina State

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

Justin Herbert To Jacksonville

Chris Pietsch/Associated Press

It took longer than it should have, but the Jags finally seem to realize that Blake Bortles isn't the answer at quarterback.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Jags "are expected to move on from [Bortles] this offseason," via CBS Sports' Will Brinson.

Bortles was the No. 3 pick in 2014, so you understand why Jacksonville tried so desperately to make this work. But something had to give.

Bortles' 81.9 rating is only ahead of four qualified passers—sophomore C.J. Beathard (who lost his substitute starting gig in October) and rookies Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Josh Allen.

The Jags need a breath of fresh air back there, and Oregon's Justin Herbert could give it to them—provided he's ready to leave Eugene. The 20-year-old hasn't tipped his hand, though NFL scouts are already drooling over his potential.

"Herbert has everything you want as an NFL quarterback," NBC Sports' Scott Bair wrote. "He stands 6'6" and weighs 236 pounds, a Ben Roethlisberger type who can make all the throws."

Jacksonville ranks 30th in scoring offense. Adding Herbert might go a long way toward helping this unit climb out of the cellar.

Dwayne Haskins To New York

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Yes, Dwayne Haskins was the third banana in a two-man race for the Heisman Trophy. But don't let that fool you into thinking he was undeserving of his Big Apple invite or that he's off the radar of NFL scouts.

His first season as a collegiate starter proved impossible to ignore. No FBS player threw for more yards (4,580) or touchdowns (47). Only five qualified passers topped his 70.2 completion percentage. He even added four rushing scores to boot.

The Giants can't even fathom those numbers right now. Not when they're still inching through the final stages of Eli Manning's career. The 37-year-old clearly needs a long-term replacement, and Haskins, a New Jersey native, sounds up to the task.

"It would be pretty nice," Haskins told reporters ahead of the Heisman Trophy presentation. "I've been a Giants fan for a long time."

Daniel Jones To Washington

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Redskins probably didn't plan on being in the 2019 draft quarterback market, but then life happened.

More specifically, Alex Smith broke his leg and then his backup, Colt McCoy, did the same. On Sunday, they opened with Mark Sanchez, who just last week threw his first NFL pass since January 2017. Late in the third quarter, they pivoted to Josh Johnson, who last appeared in an NFL regular season game in 2014.

Washington needs to move and probably quickly, since Smith's future is uncertain.

If Duke's Daniel Jones enters the draft, he'd give the Redskins plenty to think about.

"Man, oh man, not only is he going to be a pro, he's going to be a high pick," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told reporters earlier this season. "This guy can flat out play, incredible presence in the pocket. He's big and strong. He can fly. ... I can't imagine that he's not going to be one of the top quarterbacks to be drafted."

Jones offers size, athleticism and a cannon arm. This season, those attributes helped him throw for 2,251 yards, rush for 325 yards and total 19 touchdowns. Next season, they might allow him to become a surprising source of stability for Washington's wobbly quarterback group.