Alex Smith Reportedly Unlikely to Be Ready for Start of 2019 After Leg Injury

Alex Smith is "unlikely" to be ready to start the 2019 season following surgery on his broken right leg and an infection in that leg that has kept him hospitalized, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Per that report, doctors have had to remove some of the "plates and implants" inserted into Smith's leg and clean them to combat the infection. Rapoport also noted that Smith's future in the NFL remains in question given the severity of the injury.

