Mark Sanchez Benched for Josh Johnson After Giants Take 40-0 Lead

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2018

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 09: Quarterback Mark Sanchez #6 of the Washington Redskins reacts after an interception in the second quarter against the New York Giants at FedExField on December 9, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Sanchez made his first start since 2015 on Sunday against the New York Giants, but he didn't finish the game as he was benched after the team fell behind 40-0 in the third quarter.

The veteran finished 6-of-14 passing for 38 yards with two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Josh Johnson took over for the Redskins, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, throwing his first pass in a regular-season NFL game since 2011.

The Redskins (6-6) have been devastated by injuries, especially at quarterback with both Alex Smith and Colt McCoy out for the year.

Sanchez, who was signed in November, replaced McCoy in Week 13 and finished 13-of-21 for 100 yards with an interception. He was much worse in Week 14, and it led to a huge home deficit against the 4-8 Giants.

Johnson is even newer to the team after signing Wednesday. In late November, he was the No. 1 overall pick by the San Diego Fleet in the Alliance of American Football quarterback draft.

The Redskins reportedly had internal discussions about signing Colin Kaepernick last week but never reached out to the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, per Schefter.

While Washington began the year 6-3, the recent quarterback injuries have the squad looking at a 6-7 record with three weeks remaining in the season.

