MLB Trade Rumors: Cubs Have Rejected Calls About Kyle Schwarber

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2018

MILWAUKEE, WI - SEPTEMBER 03: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Chicago Cubs walks back to the dugout after striking out in the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on September 3, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs have resisted overtures from MLB teams regarding the availability of left fielder Kyle Schwarber, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday.

According to Nightengale, "several" franchises have inquired about a potential trade for Schwarber, with the Cubs maintaining their stance the left-handed slugger isn't going anywhere.

      

