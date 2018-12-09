MLB Trade Rumors: Cubs Have Rejected Calls About Kyle Schwarber

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs have resisted overtures from MLB teams regarding the availability of left fielder Kyle Schwarber, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday.

According to Nightengale, "several" franchises have inquired about a potential trade for Schwarber, with the Cubs maintaining their stance the left-handed slugger isn't going anywhere.

