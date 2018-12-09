Kyler Murray Apologizes for Using Homophobic Slurs in Old Tweets

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray apologized Sunday morning after homophobic tweets from 2012 resurfaced online following his announcement as the Heisman Trophy winner Saturday night.

The 21-year-old said sorry via Twitter:

According to Scott Gleeson of USA Today: "When Murray was 15 years old, he tweeted at his friends (via his since-verified Twitter account) using an anti-gay slur to defame them. As of early Sunday morning, four offensive tweets using the slur remained active on his account but have since been deleted."

