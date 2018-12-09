Kyler Murray Apologizes for Using Homophobic Slurs in Old Tweets

Kyler Murray Apologizes for Using Homophobic Slurs in Old TweetsDecember 9, 2018
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray apologized Sunday morning after homophobic tweets from 2012 resurfaced online following his announcement as the Heisman Trophy winner Saturday night.
The 21-year-old said sorry via Twitter:
Kyler Murray @TheKylerMurray
I apologize for the tweets that have come to light tonight from when I was 14 and 15. I used a poor choice of word that doesn’t reflect who I am or what I believe. I did not intend to single out any individual or group.
According to Scott Gleeson of USA Today: "When Murray was 15 years old, he tweeted at his friends (via his since-verified Twitter account) using an anti-gay slur to defame them. As of early Sunday morning, four offensive tweets using the slur remained active on his account but have since been deleted."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
