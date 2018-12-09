Kyler Murray Apologizes for Using Homophobic Slurs in Old Tweets

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Kyler Murray of Oklahoma poses for a speaks to the media after winning the 2018 Heisman Trophy on December 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray apologized Sunday morning after homophobic tweets from 2012 resurfaced online following his announcement as the Heisman Trophy winner Saturday night.

The 21-year-old said sorry via Twitter:

According to Scott Gleeson of USA Today: "When Murray was 15 years old, he tweeted at his friends (via his since-verified Twitter account) using an anti-gay slur to defame them. As of early Sunday morning, four offensive tweets using the slur remained active on his account but have since been deleted." 

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

