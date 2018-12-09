Bowl Games 2018-19: Schedule and Winning Predictions for College Football Slate

ATLANTA, GA - December 6: The National Championship trophy is displayed prior to the College Football Playoff Semifinal Head Coaches News Conference on December 6, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Bowl season is almost here, and there will be college football games aplenty between now and January.

Including the College Football Playoff, 41 games will be played, and 80 teams will be involved. The slate ends with the CFP National Championship on Jan.7, which will feature the winners of Alabama vs. Oklahoma and Clemson vs. Notre Dame.

Below is the schedule for this year's bowl games, as well as three non-CFP matchups to circle on the calendar.

                   

2018-19 Bowl Schedule

All times ET.

Saturday, Dec. 15

Celebration Bowl (Noon, ABC): North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn State
Prediction: North Carolina A&T

New Mexico Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN): North Texas vs. Utah State
Prediction: Utah State

Cure Bowl (2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network): Tulane vs. Louisiana
Prediction: Louisiana

Las Vegas Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC): Fresno State vs. Arizona State
Prediction: Arizona State

Camellia Bowl (5:30 p.m., ESPN): Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan
Prediction: Georgia Southern

New Orleans Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Middle Tennessee vs. Appalachian State
Prediction: Appalachian State

                

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Boca Raton Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): UAB vs. Northern Illinois
Prediction: Northern Illinois

           

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): San Diego State vs. Ohio
Prediction: San Diego State

         

Thursday, Dec. 20

Gasparilla Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Marshall vs. South Florida
Prediction: South Florida

            

Friday, Dec. 21

Bahamas Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN): FIU vs. Toledo
Prediction: Toledo

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Western Michigan vs. BYU
Prediction: BYU

            

Saturday, Dec. 22

Birmingham Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Memphis vs. Wake Forest
Prediction: Memphis

Armed Forces Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN): Houston vs. Army
Prediction: Houston

Dollar General Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): Buffalo vs. Troy
Prediction: Buffalo

Hawaii Bowl (10:30 p.m., ESPN): Louisiana Tech vs. Hawaii
Prediction: Hawaii

                  

Wednesday, Dec. 26

First Responder Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Boston College vs. Boise State
Prediction: Boise State

Quick Lane Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech
Prediction: Georgia Tech

Cheez-It Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): California vs. TCU
Prediction: TCU

                  

Thursday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Temple vs. Duke
Prediction: Duke

Pinstripe Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Miami vs. Wisconsin
Prediction: Miami

Texas Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Baylor vs. Vanderbilt
Prediction: Baylor

                 

Friday, Dec. 28

Music City Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Purdue vs. Auburn
Prediction: Auburn

Camping World Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): West Virginia vs. Syracuse
Prediction: Syracuse

Alamo Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Iowa State vs. Washington State
Prediction: Washington State

                  

Saturday, Dec. 29

Peach Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Florida vs. Michigan
Prediction: Michigan

Belk Bowl (Noon, ABC): South Carolina vs. Virginia
Prediction: Virginia

Arizona Bowl (1:15 p.m., CBS Sports Network): Arkansas State vs. Nevada
Prediction: Nevada

Cotton Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Clemson vs. Notre Dame; College Football Playoff semifinal
Prediction: Clemson

Orange Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Alabama vs. Oklahoma; College Football Playoff semifinal
Prediction: Alabama

                         

Monday, Dec. 31

Military Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech
Prediction: Virginia Tech

Sun Bowl (2 p.m., CBS): Stanford vs. Pittsburgh
Prediction: Stanford

Redbox Bowl (3 p.m., FOX): Michigan State vs. Oregon
Prediction: Oregon

Liberty Bowl (3:45 p.m., ESPN): Missouri vs. Oklahoma State
Prediction: Missouri

Holiday Bowl (7 p.m., FS1): Northwestern vs. Utah
Prediction: Utah

Gator Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN): N.C. State vs. Texas A&M
Prediction: Texas A&M

                   

Tuesday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl (Noon, ESPN2): Mississippi State vs. Iowa
Prediction: Iowa

Citrus Bowl (1 p.m., ABC): Kentucky vs. Penn State
Prediction: Penn State

Fiesta Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN): LSU vs. UCF
Prediction: LSU

Rose Bowl (5 p.m., ESPN): Washington vs. Ohio State
Prediction: Ohio State

Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN): Texas vs. Georgia
Prediction: Georgia

                  

Monday, Jan. 7

College Football Playoff National Championship (8 p.m., ESPN)

                      

3 Non-CFP Games to Watch

The College Football Playoff will provide plenty of must-see action, but those aren't the only exciting games on the bowl slate. Here are three other intriguing matchups.

         

Fiesta Bowl

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 01: Taj McGowan #4 of the UCF Knights lines up during warm-up before the American Athletic Championship against the Memphis Tigers at Spectrum Stadium on December 01, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Imag
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

After going undefeated in 2017, UCF is undefeated again this year. However, the Knights didn't make the College Football Playoff again.

But they will be in another high-profile bowl, as they take on LSU on New Year's Day. Last year, UCF took down a different SEC opponent, Auburn, in the Peach Bowl.

The Knights will be without quarterback McKenzie Milton, who suffered a season-ending knee injury on Nov. 23.

             

Music City Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, AL - NOVEMBER 24: Jarrett Stidham #8 of the Auburn Tigers looks to pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Auburn has had a down season, going 7-5, but the Tigers have a chance to end the year on a positive note when they play Purdue on Dec. 28.

This is the first time these two schools will play.

The Boilermakers (6-6) ended the regular season with a win over Indiana.

              

Armed Forces Bowl

Star defensive tackle Ed Oliver won't be playing for Houston as he prepares for the NFL draft, but the Armed Forces Bowl should still be a solid game.

The Cougars will look to end their season with a win when they take on Army.

The Black Knights ended the regular season with a victory over Navy to secure their second straight 10-win season.

