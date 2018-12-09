Bowl Games 2018-19: Schedule and Winning Predictions for College Football Slate

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Bowl season is almost here, and there will be college football games aplenty between now and January.

Including the College Football Playoff, 41 games will be played, and 80 teams will be involved. The slate ends with the CFP National Championship on Jan.7, which will feature the winners of Alabama vs. Oklahoma and Clemson vs. Notre Dame.

Below is the schedule for this year's bowl games, as well as three non-CFP matchups to circle on the calendar.

2018-19 Bowl Schedule

All times ET.

Saturday, Dec. 15

Celebration Bowl (Noon, ABC): North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn State

Prediction: North Carolina A&T

New Mexico Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN): North Texas vs. Utah State

Prediction: Utah State

Cure Bowl (2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network): Tulane vs. Louisiana

Prediction: Louisiana

Las Vegas Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC): Fresno State vs. Arizona State

Prediction: Arizona State

Camellia Bowl (5:30 p.m., ESPN): Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan

Prediction: Georgia Southern

New Orleans Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Middle Tennessee vs. Appalachian State

Prediction: Appalachian State

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Boca Raton Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): UAB vs. Northern Illinois

Prediction: Northern Illinois

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): San Diego State vs. Ohio

Prediction: San Diego State

Thursday, Dec. 20

Gasparilla Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Marshall vs. South Florida

Prediction: South Florida

Friday, Dec. 21

Bahamas Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN): FIU vs. Toledo

Prediction: Toledo

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Western Michigan vs. BYU

Prediction: BYU

Saturday, Dec. 22

Birmingham Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Memphis vs. Wake Forest

Prediction: Memphis

Armed Forces Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN): Houston vs. Army

Prediction: Houston

Dollar General Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): Buffalo vs. Troy

Prediction: Buffalo

Hawaii Bowl (10:30 p.m., ESPN): Louisiana Tech vs. Hawaii

Prediction: Hawaii

Wednesday, Dec. 26

First Responder Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Boston College vs. Boise State

Prediction: Boise State

Quick Lane Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech

Prediction: Georgia Tech

Cheez-It Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): California vs. TCU

Prediction: TCU

Thursday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Temple vs. Duke

Prediction: Duke

Pinstripe Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Miami vs. Wisconsin

Prediction: Miami

Texas Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Baylor vs. Vanderbilt

Prediction: Baylor

Friday, Dec. 28

Music City Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Purdue vs. Auburn

Prediction: Auburn

Camping World Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): West Virginia vs. Syracuse

Prediction: Syracuse

Alamo Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Iowa State vs. Washington State

Prediction: Washington State

Saturday, Dec. 29

Peach Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Florida vs. Michigan

Prediction: Michigan

Belk Bowl (Noon, ABC): South Carolina vs. Virginia

Prediction: Virginia

Arizona Bowl (1:15 p.m., CBS Sports Network): Arkansas State vs. Nevada

Prediction: Nevada

Cotton Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Clemson vs. Notre Dame; College Football Playoff semifinal

Prediction: Clemson

Orange Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Alabama vs. Oklahoma; College Football Playoff semifinal

Prediction: Alabama

Monday, Dec. 31

Military Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech

Prediction: Virginia Tech

Sun Bowl (2 p.m., CBS): Stanford vs. Pittsburgh

Prediction: Stanford

Redbox Bowl (3 p.m., FOX): Michigan State vs. Oregon

Prediction: Oregon

Liberty Bowl (3:45 p.m., ESPN): Missouri vs. Oklahoma State

Prediction: Missouri

Holiday Bowl (7 p.m., FS1): Northwestern vs. Utah

Prediction: Utah

Gator Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN): N.C. State vs. Texas A&M

Prediction: Texas A&M

Tuesday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl (Noon, ESPN2): Mississippi State vs. Iowa

Prediction: Iowa

Citrus Bowl (1 p.m., ABC): Kentucky vs. Penn State

Prediction: Penn State

Fiesta Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN): LSU vs. UCF

Prediction: LSU

Rose Bowl (5 p.m., ESPN): Washington vs. Ohio State

Prediction: Ohio State

Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN): Texas vs. Georgia

Prediction: Georgia

Monday, Jan. 7

College Football Playoff National Championship (8 p.m., ESPN)

3 Non-CFP Games to Watch

The College Football Playoff will provide plenty of must-see action, but those aren't the only exciting games on the bowl slate. Here are three other intriguing matchups.

Fiesta Bowl

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

After going undefeated in 2017, UCF is undefeated again this year. However, the Knights didn't make the College Football Playoff again.

But they will be in another high-profile bowl, as they take on LSU on New Year's Day. Last year, UCF took down a different SEC opponent, Auburn, in the Peach Bowl.

The Knights will be without quarterback McKenzie Milton, who suffered a season-ending knee injury on Nov. 23.

Music City Bowl

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Auburn has had a down season, going 7-5, but the Tigers have a chance to end the year on a positive note when they play Purdue on Dec. 28.

This is the first time these two schools will play.

The Boilermakers (6-6) ended the regular season with a win over Indiana.

Armed Forces Bowl

Star defensive tackle Ed Oliver won't be playing for Houston as he prepares for the NFL draft, but the Armed Forces Bowl should still be a solid game.

The Cougars will look to end their season with a win when they take on Army.

The Black Knights ended the regular season with a victory over Navy to secure their second straight 10-win season.