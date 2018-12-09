Bowl Games 2018-19: Schedule and Winning Predictions for College Football Slate

Bowl Games 2018-19: Schedule and Winning Predictions for College Football SlateDecember 9, 2018
Bowl season is almost here, and there will be college football games aplenty between now and January.
Including the College Football Playoff, 41 games will be played, and 80 teams will be involved. The slate ends with the CFP National Championship on Jan.7, which will feature the winners of Alabama vs. Oklahoma and Clemson vs. Notre Dame.
Below is the schedule for this year's bowl games, as well as three non-CFP matchups to circle on the calendar.
2018-19 Bowl Schedule
All times ET.
Saturday, Dec. 15
Celebration Bowl (Noon, ABC): North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn State
Prediction: North Carolina A&T
New Mexico Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN): North Texas vs. Utah State
Prediction: Utah State
Cure Bowl (2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network): Tulane vs. Louisiana
Prediction: Louisiana
Las Vegas Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC): Fresno State vs. Arizona State
Prediction: Arizona State
Camellia Bowl (5:30 p.m., ESPN): Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan
Prediction: Georgia Southern
New Orleans Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Middle Tennessee vs. Appalachian State
Prediction: Appalachian State
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Boca Raton Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): UAB vs. Northern Illinois
Prediction: Northern Illinois
Wednesday, Dec. 19
Frisco Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): San Diego State vs. Ohio
Prediction: San Diego State
Thursday, Dec. 20
Gasparilla Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Marshall vs. South Florida
Prediction: South Florida
Friday, Dec. 21
Bahamas Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN): FIU vs. Toledo
Prediction: Toledo
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Western Michigan vs. BYU
Prediction: BYU
Saturday, Dec. 22
Birmingham Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Memphis vs. Wake Forest
Prediction: Memphis
Armed Forces Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN): Houston vs. Army
Prediction: Houston
Dollar General Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): Buffalo vs. Troy
Prediction: Buffalo
Hawaii Bowl (10:30 p.m., ESPN): Louisiana Tech vs. Hawaii
Prediction: Hawaii
Wednesday, Dec. 26
First Responder Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Boston College vs. Boise State
Prediction: Boise State
Quick Lane Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech
Prediction: Georgia Tech
Cheez-It Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): California vs. TCU
Prediction: TCU
Thursday, Dec. 27
Independence Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Temple vs. Duke
Prediction: Duke
Pinstripe Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Miami vs. Wisconsin
Prediction: Miami
Texas Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Baylor vs. Vanderbilt
Prediction: Baylor
Friday, Dec. 28
Music City Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Purdue vs. Auburn
Prediction: Auburn
Camping World Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): West Virginia vs. Syracuse
Prediction: Syracuse
Alamo Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Iowa State vs. Washington State
Prediction: Washington State
Saturday, Dec. 29
Peach Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Florida vs. Michigan
Prediction: Michigan
Belk Bowl (Noon, ABC): South Carolina vs. Virginia
Prediction: Virginia
Arizona Bowl (1:15 p.m., CBS Sports Network): Arkansas State vs. Nevada
Prediction: Nevada
Cotton Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Clemson vs. Notre Dame; College Football Playoff semifinal
Prediction: Clemson
Orange Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Alabama vs. Oklahoma; College Football Playoff semifinal
Prediction: Alabama
Monday, Dec. 31
Military Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech
Prediction: Virginia Tech
Sun Bowl (2 p.m., CBS): Stanford vs. Pittsburgh
Prediction: Stanford
Redbox Bowl (3 p.m., FOX): Michigan State vs. Oregon
Prediction: Oregon
Liberty Bowl (3:45 p.m., ESPN): Missouri vs. Oklahoma State
Prediction: Missouri
Holiday Bowl (7 p.m., FS1): Northwestern vs. Utah
Prediction: Utah
Gator Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN): N.C. State vs. Texas A&M
Prediction: Texas A&M
Tuesday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl (Noon, ESPN2): Mississippi State vs. Iowa
Prediction: Iowa
Citrus Bowl (1 p.m., ABC): Kentucky vs. Penn State
Prediction: Penn State
Fiesta Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN): LSU vs. UCF
Prediction: LSU
Rose Bowl (5 p.m., ESPN): Washington vs. Ohio State
Prediction: Ohio State
Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN): Texas vs. Georgia
Prediction: Georgia
Monday, Jan. 7
College Football Playoff National Championship (8 p.m., ESPN)
3 Non-CFP Games to Watch
The College Football Playoff will provide plenty of must-see action, but those aren't the only exciting games on the bowl slate. Here are three other intriguing matchups.
Fiesta Bowl
After going undefeated in 2017, UCF is undefeated again this year. However, the Knights didn't make the College Football Playoff again.
But they will be in another high-profile bowl, as they take on LSU on New Year's Day. Last year, UCF took down a different SEC opponent, Auburn, in the Peach Bowl.
The Knights will be without quarterback McKenzie Milton, who suffered a season-ending knee injury on Nov. 23.
Music City Bowl
Auburn has had a down season, going 7-5, but the Tigers have a chance to end the year on a positive note when they play Purdue on Dec. 28.
This is the first time these two schools will play.
The Boilermakers (6-6) ended the regular season with a win over Indiana.
Armed Forces Bowl
Star defensive tackle Ed Oliver won't be playing for Houston as he prepares for the NFL draft, but the Armed Forces Bowl should still be a solid game.
The Cougars will look to end their season with a win when they take on Army.
The Black Knights ended the regular season with a victory over Navy to secure their second straight 10-win season.
Kyler Murray Wins Heisman Trophy 🏆