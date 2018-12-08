Jerry Hughes Fined $53,482 for Confrontation with Referee Roy Ellison

BUFFALO, NY - NOVEMBER 04: Jerry Hughes #55 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the start of NFL game action against the Chicago Bears at New Era Field on November 4, 2018 in Buffalo, New York.
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes has been fined for his altercation with referee Roy Ellison during last week's game against the Miami Dolphins

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL docked Hughes $53,482 for unsportsmanlike conduct relating to the incident. 

Following the Bills' 21-17 loss to the Dolphins, Hughes was seen in the tunnel yelling at Ellison. 

In a video of the encounter captured by Spectrum News Buffalo's Jon Scott, Hughes appears to accuse Ellison of calling him a b---h (warning: video contains profanity):

The NFL announced on Tuesday that it placed Ellison on administrative leave while while it reviews the matter. The league won't suspend Hughes. 

The NFL previously suspended Ellison for one game in 2013 after Washington offensive tackle Trent Williams accused the referee of using abusive language toward him on the field. 

Now in his 16th season as an NFL official, Ellison was the umpire at Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles

