CFP National Championship 2019 Odds for Potential Matchups Before Heisman Reveal

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 8, 2018

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) drops back to pass against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

With the College Football Playoff semifinals set, point spreads became available Saturday for the four potential CFP National Championship Game matchups.

OddsShark tweeted the lines, as well as the over/under totals for each possible national title game:

Alabama is heavily favored to win it all regardless of its opponent if it can beat Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Sooners have been installed as underdogs against both Clemson and Notre Dame even if they are able to upset the Crimson Tide.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    KU RB Williams Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Battery

    College Football logo
    College Football

    KU RB Williams Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Battery

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyler and Tua Both Deserve a Heisman Legacy

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Kyler and Tua Both Deserve a Heisman Legacy

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Get Your MISSING Crewneck for Xmas 🛒

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Get Your MISSING Crewneck for Xmas 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Murray Now Betting Favorite for Heisman

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Murray Now Betting Favorite for Heisman

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report