CFP National Championship 2019 Odds for Potential Matchups Before Heisman Reveal

With the College Football Playoff semifinals set, point spreads became available Saturday for the four potential CFP National Championship Game matchups.

OddsShark tweeted the lines, as well as the over/under totals for each possible national title game:

Alabama is heavily favored to win it all regardless of its opponent if it can beat Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Sooners have been installed as underdogs against both Clemson and Notre Dame even if they are able to upset the Crimson Tide.

