WWE TLC 2018 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

Credit: WWE.com

One benefit of this event having so many matches on the card was that there wasn't time on the pre-show to waste with too many unnecessary video packages and recaps, as two matches had to go on that hour.

This was a refreshing change of pace from the usual 60 minutes of nothingness and something WWE should look at replicating for the future, if not just to keep the energy up.

As far as those two matches go, there were positives and negatives that render them not quite full highlights or low points.

For instance, the Cruiserweight Championship match was good, but Cedric Alexander and Buddy Murphy have proven in the past that they can put on an even better show, so it's understandable if fans were underwhelmed by their match not being a show-stealer.

That is, of course, if anybody watched it, as too few people watch 205 Live to begin with, let alone the pay-per-view kickoffs, and fans in the arena were still finding their seats.

Eventually, the arena filled up in time for the ladder match between Elias and Bobby Lashley, which was fine, but rather forgettable.

It's good that Elias got the win, but it's frustrating that it was clear once he got the victory that he would have to eat the guitar shot despite that, just to even the odds and keep Lashley's momentum.

If you skipped the kickoff, you didn't miss anything great, nor anything horrible. It was simply okay, but still a slight step up from the normal pre-show quality.