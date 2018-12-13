WWE TLC 2018: Most Intriguing Subplots Heading into Final PPV of the Year

3 of 5

While we saw her get physical on SmackDown, it's still unknown what shape Becky Lynch will be in if she's able to wrestle at TLC.

This isn't something WWE is keeping us in the dark about, but a variable with no certainty that nobody is fully aware of. Anything can happen once the punches start flying, but how WWE is planning on handling that is another element to the question.

Will she wear a mask to cover her nose and help protect her face? Will she adjust her moveset to avoid certain maneuvers that could be more dangerous to her in her current state?

There's an equal chance Lynch will be able to compete as normal as there is that all of the spots will be on the safer end or not necessarily even involve her, even if that diminishes the quality of the segment. We simply don't know.

There is speculation that Asuka was inserted into the match specifically to counteract Lynch's medical state, picking up some of the slack and making it an easier fight to work around while keeping Lynch safe.

If that's the case, WWE must have a game plan in mind not just to prevent Lynch from doing anything too dangerous, but also for Asuka to come up short, as if she wasn't supposed to be there to begin with, she surely wasn't scheduled to win from the start.

Is that why Asuka only won by disqualification against Charlotte Flair, to help keep The Queen strong by not taking a true loss? Is her sole purpose just to take the hits before Lynch or Flair wins this match?

Even if we rule Asuka out as not likely winning, it seems the trajectory is for both Lynch and Flair to face Ronda Rousey at Royal Rumble and/or WrestleMania, so determining who wins at TLC will give major spoilers for which woman gets the WrestleMania match and how things will progress going forward.

Ultimately, it will be interesting in hindsight to look back on what transpires at TLC and see if Lynch's injury causes the match to go down a particular path, either with her dropping the belt or working much safer to retain it.