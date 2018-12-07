Mike McCarthy Takes Out Full-Page Ad to Show Appreciation for Packers Fans

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, who was relieved of his duties Sunday, took out a full-page ad in local newspapers showing appreciation to the organization, fans and players.

According to JR Radcliffe of Packers News, the ad appeared in the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Green Bay Post-Gazette and other papers under the Gannett media umbrella:

Radcliffe excerpted part of the ad:

"It's hard to articulate the impact this job had on me and my family. From the beginning, Green Bay has welcomed me with open arms. I met my beautiful wife Jessica here and raised our family of 5 children who will always call Green Bay home. Thank you for the immense outpouring of love our family received this week and throughout our time here. This speaks to the quality of folks in the State of Wisconsin. Coach Lombardi said it best. 'Green Bay is all about Faith, Family and Football.'"

McCarthy coached Green Bay for 12-plus seasons after joining the team in 2006. He led the Packers to the playoffs in nine of his 12 full seasons and won the NFC North six times. Green Bay made four NFC Championship Game appearances (winning once) and beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

He finished his Green Bay tenure with a 125-77-2 regular-season mark and 10-8 postseason record.

A winner of 10 or more games in eight of his seasons, McCarthy's Packers fell on harder times in 2017 and 2018. Green Bay missed the playoffs at 7-9 in 2017 as quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone and only played seven games.

Rodgers returned in 2018, but the Packers couldn't get much going as the team started just 4-7-1. The nadir was a 20-17 home loss to the two-win Arizona Cardinals.

McCarthy was let go after that game, but his 13-year resume is still impressive and should land him a new home soon. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com has pegged him as a candidate for the Cleveland Browns gig, which is currently held by interim head coach Gregg Williams after Hue Jackson was let go.