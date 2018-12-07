John Wall Trade Rumors: Knicks Haven't Discussed Dealing for Wizards PG

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall was the subject of a Tuesday trade rumor linking him with the New York Knicks, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

On Friday, Ian Begley of ESPN offered an update on any Wall-Knicks talk, noting New York hasn't spoken internally about the five-time All-Star:

Wall is averaging 21.2 points and 8.4 assists this season.

There are two sides to any potential Wall-Knicks trade.

On the plus side, Wall would likely solve the team's never-ending musical chairs game at point guard. New York has been walking in a circle since Walt Frazier was running the show in the 1970s, and this season has been no different with Trey Burke, Emmanuel Mudiay, Frank Ntilikina, Alonzo Trier and Ron Baker all bringing up the ball at various times.

The 28-year-old Wall would bring stability to the position given his fantastic resume.

On the minus side, the ex-Kentucky star doesn't seem to fit what the Knicks are trying to do right now, so seeing him go up I-95 to New York doesn't make sense.

The Knicks are in the first season of a rebuilding phase under new head coach David Fizdale and have a bottom-10 payroll. The front office has broken the team down and is building it back up, with many younger players getting their shots to see if they'll stick in New York long term.

Wall is in the second year of a four-year, $170 million extension signed in 2017. Acquiring him is a "win-now" move, and the Knicks are not looking to do that as represented by their 8-18 record.

Washington is probably best suited going into rebuilding mode itself as the team is 11-14 and will fight just to make the Eastern Conference playoffs, let alone contend for a title. Dealing Wall on the Wizards' end makes sense if they're looking for a fresh start, but the Knicks don't seem like a potential partner given their current direction.