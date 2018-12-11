NBA Trade Ideas for League's Most Desperate Buyers

0 of 5

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Say goodbye to the NBA's early-season disclaimers. We are, officially, beyond them.

Enough basketball has been played to read into revelations and reach sweeping conclusions. Most teams are what they are, with little or no reason to brace for radical change. Feel-good surprises can bask in their new normal, while the as-expected tankers, playoff hopefuls and title contenders can rest easy.

Other teams aren't so lucky. They are worse than they're supposed to be or tilting too close toward their floor, and for many, waiting is no longer an option. They need to react and resolve ahead of February's trade deadline.

Teams like the Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings are baselines for exclusion. Their seasons were never viewed in playoff-or-bust terms; they've been pegged as potential sellers.

Market buyers like the Philadelphia 76ers or Portland Trail Blazers are also exempt. Either they're already rich and trying to get richer (Philly), or they don't have to worry about key players leaving in free agency or demanding a trade (Portland).

Our catalogue of hypotheticals is only for the most urgent cases—the franchises that, for one reason or another, would be most wounded by missing the postseason. As always, assume every deal is being completed on or after Dec. 15 unless otherwise noted.