Warriors News: Damian Jones Undergoes Surgery for Torn Pec Injury

The Golden State Warriors announced Friday that center Damian Jones underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair a torn left pectoral muscle.

Jones will begin rehabbing in six weeks, and a timetable for his return to the court will be determined at a later date.

Per Mark Medina of the Mercury News, head coach Steve Kerr said Jones will be out for five to six months, although there isn't yet an official timetable.

The 23-year-old big man suffered the injury during last week's 111-102 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Jones has appeared in 24 games and made 22 starts for the Warriors this season, averaging 5.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 block, while shooting 71.6 percent from the field.

The Warriors selected Jones with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round of the 2016 NBA draft out of Vanderbilt, but he played sparingly in his first two seasons, appearing in just 25 regular-season games.

While Jones' usage has increased significantly this season, his 17.1 minutes per game are still just ninth on the team.

Golden State may go a bit smaller while Jones is out, but his absence will likely mean more minutes for forwards Jonas Jerebko, Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell.

Bell may be the biggest beneficiary, since he is currently averaging just 12.5 minutes per contest.

Also, All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins is still recovering from a torn Achilles, and according to a recent report by Logan Murdock of the Mercury News, he is targeting a post-Christmas return.

Golden State is off to a somewhat uneven start at 17-9, but it is still fourth in the Western Conference and just one game out of first.