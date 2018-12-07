Rudy Gobert Blames Himself for Quick Ejection in Jazz vs. Rockets Game

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was ejected less than three minutes into his team's 118-91 win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday:

Following the game, Gobert spoke with assembled media in the locker room and blamed himself for the ejection, which was the first of his career:

Although Gobert only got three minutes of playing time, he still got a good workout in before the night ended:

Gobert, who cited "frustration" for his ejection, has been on the wrong side of the officiating law lately. Per Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune, the big man said the following about the referees following his team's 102-100 loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday.

"I just want it to be consistent, at one point. Every night is the same s---. Every night has been the same s---. If you call something one way, you have to call it the other way. Once they start doing that, I’m going to have a little more respect. I’m just tired of it. Every game is the same.

"They can’t be deciding the issue of a game just like that. If you call a foul on the play on D. Wade, Donovan got pushed harder right before. But he’s not Dwyane Wade, it’s fine."

With the game tied at 100, Heat guard Dwyane Wade made two free throws with three seconds left following a foul from Gobert, who felt teammate Donovan Mitchell was fouled on the previous possession but did not get a call. He was eventually fined $15,000 for publicly criticizing the officials.

The 13-13 Jazz have started slow but are winners of four of their past five games. The 26-year-old Gobert is enjoying the best season of his career, as he posted 15.5 points on 69.2 percent shooting, 12.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks leading into Thursday. He also ranked fifth among 61 qualified centers in defensive real plus-minus, per ESPN.

Gobert will be back for the team's next contest, which takes place Sunday at 7 p.m. ET in San Antonio.