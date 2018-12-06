Jordan McNair's Father: I Support New Maryland HC Mike Locksley '1,000 Percent'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2018

Maryland's new head football coach Mike Locksley speaks at an NCAA college football news conference, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in College Park, Md. Locksley, Alabama's offensive coordinator, will take over at Maryland after the most tumultuous year in the program's recent history. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Marty McNair, the father of former Maryland Terrapins offensive lineman Jordan McNair, said Thursday he fully supports the school's decision to hire Mike Locksley as its new head football coach. 

Heather Dinich of ESPN.com provided comments from the elder McNair, whose son died of heatstroke in June after he collapsed during a team workout two weeks earlier.

"We support Mike one thousand percent," Marty McNair said.

                   

