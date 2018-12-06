Rockets Rumors: Gary Clark Agrees to 3-Year, $3.7M NBA Contract with Houston

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2018

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 13: Gary Clark #6 of the Houston Rockets plays the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on November 13, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Gary Clark and the Houston Rockets have agreed to terms on a three-year, $3.7 million deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Per Charania, Clark's contract is fully guaranteed for this season, half guaranteed for 2019-20 and has a guarantee date for 2020-21.

The undrafted rookie out of Cincinnati started this season on a two-way contract, but has become a key part of Houston's rotation.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Is This the Start of the Decline for Chris Paul?

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Is This the Start of the Decline for Chris Paul?

    The Dream Shake
    via The Dream Shake

    Watch Hartenstein Get Near Triple-Double in G-League Game

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Watch Hartenstein Get Near Triple-Double in G-League Game

    David MacKay
    via Rockets Wire

    Conley on Lack of Respect: 'It's Gotten More Frustrating'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Conley on Lack of Respect: 'It's Gotten More Frustrating'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Confusing Analytics of NBA's 3-Pt Obsession

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Confusing Analytics of NBA's 3-Pt Obsession

    NBC Sports Philadelphia
    via NBC Sports Philadelphia