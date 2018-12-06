Rockets Rumors: Gary Clark Agrees to 3-Year, $3.7M NBA Contract with Houston

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Gary Clark and the Houston Rockets have agreed to terms on a three-year, $3.7 million deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Per Charania, Clark's contract is fully guaranteed for this season, half guaranteed for 2019-20 and has a guarantee date for 2020-21.

The undrafted rookie out of Cincinnati started this season on a two-way contract, but has become a key part of Houston's rotation.

