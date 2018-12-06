Brandon Ingram Won't Join Lakers on Road Trip with Ankle Injury

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram reportedly will not travel with the team for its two-game road trip this weekend after suffering a sprained ankle during Wednesday's 121-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

According to Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell, Ingram will miss Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs and Saturday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times added Ingram will undergo a precautionary MRI on Thursday and an update is expected on Friday.

Ingram suffered the injury during the first quarter of Wednesday's game after landing on Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge's foot. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, X-rays performed on Wednesday came back negative. Ingram was, however, on crutches after the game.

"I feel way better than I should," Ingram told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne (h/t McMenamin) after the game.

And while Ingram stayed positive, Lakers coach Luke Walton was not ready to put a timetable on the third-year forward's return to the court.

"There's no timetable or anything like that yet, but they said he got it pretty good," Walton said, per McMenamin.

Walton, per Silver Screen and Roll's Christian Rivas, noted he would look to stagger LeBron James and Lonzo Ball more should Ingram miss time.

This is just the latest bump in the road for the former No. 2 overall pick. After appearing in 79 games as a rookie in 2016-17, he was limited to 59 games a season ago while dealing with a groin injury and concussion symptoms. Earlier this season, the 21-year-old was suspended four games for his role in a brawl with the Houston Rockets.

Ingram is averaging 15.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in 20 appearances this season.