Brandon Ingram Won't Join Lakers on Road Trip with Ankle Injury

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram, below, lies on the floor after being injured as teammates Lonzo Ball, LeBron James, Tyson Chandler and Kyle Kuzma stand over him during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram reportedly will not travel with the team for its two-game road trip this weekend after suffering a sprained ankle during Wednesday's 121-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs

According to Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell, Ingram will miss Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs and Saturday's contest against the Memphis GrizzliesBrad Turner of the Los Angeles Times added Ingram will undergo a precautionary MRI on Thursday and an update is expected on Friday.

Ingram suffered the injury during the first quarter of Wednesday's game after landing on Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge's foot. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, X-rays performed on Wednesday came back negative. Ingram was, however, on crutches after the game.

"I feel way better than I should," Ingram told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne (h/t McMenamin) after the game.

And while Ingram stayed positive, Lakers coach Luke Walton was not ready to put a timetable on the third-year forward's return to the court.

"There's no timetable or anything like that yet, but they said he got it pretty good," Walton said, per McMenamin.

Walton, per Silver Screen and Roll's Christian Rivas, noted he would look to stagger LeBron James and Lonzo Ball more should Ingram miss time.

This is just the latest bump in the road for the former No. 2 overall pick. After appearing in 79 games as a rookie in 2016-17, he was limited to 59 games a season ago while dealing with a groin injury and concussion symptoms. Earlier this season, the 21-year-old was suspended four games for his role in a brawl with the Houston Rockets.

Ingram is averaging 15.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in 20 appearances this season.

Related

    Conley on Lack of Respect: 'It's Gotten More Frustrating'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Conley on Lack of Respect: 'It's Gotten More Frustrating'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Says Lakers Know What They're Getting Out of Him

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron Says Lakers Know What They're Getting Out of Him

    Los Angeles Lakers
    via Los Angeles Lakers

    Confusing Analytics of NBA's 3-Pt Obsession

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Confusing Analytics of NBA's 3-Pt Obsession

    NBC Sports Philadelphia
    via NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Lakers Recall Isaac Bonga from South Bay

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Lakers Recall Isaac Bonga from South Bay

    Matthew Moreno
    via Lakers Nation