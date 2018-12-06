Tristan Thompson Fined $15K for Giving Middle Finger to Fans During Nets Game

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) pushes in on Brooklyn Nets guard Allen Crabbe (33) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Howard Simmons)
Howard Simmons/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson received a $15,000 fine from the NBA for giving a group of fans the middle finger during the Cavs' 99-97 road win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night at the Barclays Center.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the update Thursday.

TMZ Sports posted a video of the interaction, which came just after the final buzzer:

"They better put some respect on my name," Thompson said about the incident after the game, per DJ Siddiqi of 247Sports.

The 27-year-old Toronto native finished the Cleveland victory with 19 points, 14 rebounds, two assists and two blocks. He's averaging 11.8 points and 11.8 boards through 24 appearances this season.

Matthew Florjancic of WKYC noted it's the 19th fine of Thompson's NBA career.

The Cavaliers return to action Saturday night for a clash with the Sacramento Kings after losing to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

  

Related

    Don’t Expect Alec Burks to Stick Around

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Don’t Expect Alec Burks to Stick Around

    Sam Penix
    via Cavs Nation

    Allen Iverson in His Own Words

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Allen Iverson in His Own Words

    The Players' Tribune
    via The Players' Tribune

    Doncic Already Looks Like an NBA Teenage Legend

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Doncic Already Looks Like an NBA Teenage Legend

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Can DeRozan Save the 'Too Young' Spurs?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Can DeRozan Save the 'Too Young' Spurs?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report