Tristan Thompson Fined $15K for Giving Middle Finger to Fans During Nets Game

Howard Simmons/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson received a $15,000 fine from the NBA for giving a group of fans the middle finger during the Cavs' 99-97 road win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night at the Barclays Center.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the update Thursday.

TMZ Sports posted a video of the interaction, which came just after the final buzzer:

"They better put some respect on my name," Thompson said about the incident after the game, per DJ Siddiqi of 247Sports.

The 27-year-old Toronto native finished the Cleveland victory with 19 points, 14 rebounds, two assists and two blocks. He's averaging 11.8 points and 11.8 boards through 24 appearances this season.

Matthew Florjancic of WKYC noted it's the 19th fine of Thompson's NBA career.

The Cavaliers return to action Saturday night for a clash with the Sacramento Kings after losing to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.