Paul George on Game-Winning 3 vs. Nets: 'I Knew I Had the Hot Hand'

Zach Beeker/Getty Images

Paul George put an exclamation point on his 25-point fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night by draining the game-winning three in the final seconds, and after the game, he acknowledged he was feeling it.

D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Right Arrow Icon

"Yeah, it felt good," George said, per the Associated Press' Brian Mahoney. "I had the hot hand, I knew I had the hot hand. I just felt good all game."

The five-time All-Star certainly was on another level, as ESPN Stats & Info noted that this was the first time he had made a shot of this type in his nine-year career:

Not only that, but he helped the Thunder rally from an 18-point hole by outscoring the Nets 25-19 himself. He went 9-of-12 from the floor and 4-of-6 from behind the arc. While he wasn't perfect, he nearly single-handedly brought his team back, earning the final shot.

Former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook showed George some love after the game.

"My job is to make sure that I constantly keep telling him to stay aggressive, to play his game because he’s that type of guy, man," Westbrook said, per Mahoney. "He can get hot. He’s a superstar in this league and as you seen tonight when he gets hot he can change the game for us."

Westbrook wasn't too shabby himself, recording yet another triple-double with 21 points, 17 assists and 15 rebounds. But on this night, he gladly took a backseat to his star teammate.

George finished the game with 47 points and 15 rebounds. It's the most points he has scored as a member of the Thunder and marks his fourth time eclipsing the 40-point mark since joining Oklahoma City last year. He scored a career-high 48 as an Indiana Pacer in December 2015.

The 114-112 victory was OKC's fourth in a row and sixth in its last seven games. The Thunder are now 16-3 since a 0-4 start.