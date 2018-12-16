The Bar Retains SmackDown Tag Team Titles vs. New Day, The Usos at WWE TLC

Credit: WWE.com

The Bar beat New Day and The Usos in a Triple Threat match to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Sunday night.

Sheamus caught Xavier Woods with a Brogue Kick as Woods was re-entering the ring. That was enough to keep Woods down for the three-count.

Both New Day and The Usos were vying for a title shot leading up to TLC, so SmackDown Live general manager Paige gave both of them an opportunity.

The challengers enjoyed success against The Bar in the weeks prior to TLC, as The Usos beat Cesaro and Sheamus in a non-title match, while New Day defeated The Bar and Big Show in a six-man tag team bout.

While Cesaro and Sheamus beat New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the 1,000th episode of the blue brand and successfully defended them at Crown Jewel, they have been on a bit of a cold streak recently.

The Bar lost to AOP at Survivor Series, and the team also lost the services of Big Show after The World's Largest Athlete punched out Cesaro backstage when confronted about his absence during a match against The Usos.

Defending the titles against one of SmackDown's best teams would have been a challenge for The Bar at TLC, but doing it against two put them at a severe disadvantage.

It can be argued New Day and The Usos are two of the top tag teams of their generation, and they may have engaged in one of the best tag team feuds WWE has seen when they battled on multiple occasions in 2017 and 2018.

Although The Bar tends to fly under the radar more so than New Day and The Usos, the duo has been a top-flight tag team over the past few years in its own right.

Cesaro and Sheamus ended New Day's record-breaking Raw Tag Team Championship reign, and they have continued to be a thorn in the side of Big E, Kofi Kingston and Woods on the blue brand.

The three teams involved in Sunday's title match boast contrasting styles and have a lot of differences, but they also tend to mesh well and put on strong matches, which was again the case at TLC.

The Bar, New Day and The Usos make up the nucleus of SmackDown's tag team division, and they showed Sunday why tag team wrestling is often among the best parts of the blue brand.

Cesaro and Sheamus emerged with their title reign intact, but given the randomness that comes with a Triple Threat, New Day and The Usos figure to remain in pursuit of the championships for the foreseeable future.

