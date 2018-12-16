Elias Grabs His Guitar, Beats Bobby Lashley in Ladder Match at WWE TLC 2018

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Elias picked up one of the biggest wins of his career at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in San Jose, California, on Sunday, as he defeated Bobby Lashley in a ladder match with a guitar hanging above the ring.

Lashley was climbing the ladder to retrieve the guitar when Elias powerbombed him onto a ladder that was set up between the bottom two turnbuckles. Elias still had to fend off Lio Rush before he could get his hands on the guitar for the victory.

The two men have been at odds over the past several weeks since reversing roles, with Lashley turning heel and Elias becoming a face.

With Rush by his side, Lashley has garnered a ton of heat. In addition to his better-than-you attitude, he has made a habit of disrespecting the fans by pointing his rear end at them.

The sharp-tongued Elias has fired back on several occasions, however, by dedicating his songs to making fun of both men.

Most notably, Elias has joked about Rush being a child because of his diminutive size, which tends to get a great response from the WWE Universe.

Both Elias and Lashley grew tired of each other's antics leading up to TLC, which created some explosive moments during the build toward their match.

A couple of weeks ago on Raw, Elias attempted to bust his guitar over Lashley's back, but when The Dominator managed to escape backstage, the musician smashed Rush with the instrument instead thanks to a helping hand from Finn Balor.

In addition to their personal issues with one another, Lashley and Elias entered TLC in need of a win to work their way through the ranks on Raw.

While Brock Lesnar is the universal champion, there is room for other Superstars to emerge as major players during the periods when The Beast Incarnate isn't on television.

Both Lashley and Elias have been a consistent presence on the red brand, but they have both struggled to get into the title hunt.

Although there is no guarantee Sunday's win will get him a future title shot, Elias now has momentum on his side, and he figures to be among the top contenders in the Royal Rumble match on January 27.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).