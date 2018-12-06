The Case for and Against Each Heisman Finalist

1 of 6

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Many pondered what would happen the moment that Alabama head coach Nick Saban landed a premier passing quarterback, and we finally saw the destruction that occurred for all but one game with Tua Tagovailoa at the helm of this Crimson Tide team. Tagovailoa served as the lynchpin of an incredibly dominant passing offense for Saban, ranking second in the nation in scoring offense.

Tagovailoa’s statistical feats were most impressive considering how little he played in the fourth quarter. He had just three pass attempts in the fourth quarter all season until the Georgia game for a total of 46 yards thanks to how easily he racked up points prior to the final frame. Through his first six games, he had a total of 18 passing touchdowns to only 25 incompletions.

His 3,353 yards and 37 touchdowns through the air came through playing the bare minimum in most games, a feat that no other quarterback in college football history can boast. While the focus will be on his lone poor individual performance, there were many other games where he was the catalyst of an unstoppable unit.

Alabama looked unbeatable until he suffered a nasty ankle injury against Georgia, and his stats suffered from at least four drops in the SEC title game. Even his worst game had context that made the situation look slightly more favorable to him.

Tagovailoa’s greatest strengths include unparalleled touch on throws that allows him to hit tight passing windows over defenders while maximizing yards after the catch. The lefty has uncanny accuracy and precision for the position, which was immediately on display in last season’s National Championship game against Clemson. He’s a fantastic talent in the pocket despite this being his first season starting.