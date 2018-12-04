Kyrie Irving Gets into Basketball Debate with Boston Children's Hospital Patient

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 5, 2018

Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Kyrie Irving and a young basketball fan got into a debate about Duke basketball during the Celtics' visit to Boston's Children Hospital on Tuesday. 

The young fan brought the heat, reminding Irving that the Blue Devils lost to Gonzaga this season, 89-87, at the Maui Invitational.   

The fan later admitted that Duke was one of the better teams he's seen when Celtics head coach Brad Stevens asked him to be honest and take his biases out of the equation, however.

Irving spent one season at Duke before the Cleveland Cavaliers selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft. 

The Celtics spent time at the hospital and sang Christmas carols to the patients. Irving also gave away a pair of sneakers:

The visit was a great gesture from Irving and the Celtics, even if Irving wasn't feeling the Duke slander. 

