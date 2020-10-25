Cowboys' Andy Dalton Out with Head Injury vs. WFT; Jon Bostic Ejected for Hit

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton left Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team with a head injury on an illegal hit from linebacker Jon Bostic, who was ejected from the contest.

Dalton is being evaluated for a concussion and will not return to the game, according to John Keim of ESPN.

The team announced after the 25-3 loss that Dalton was alert and will fly with the team back to Dallas.

The 32-year-old spent his first nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, but his time there ended after a series of injuries in recent years, fairly mediocre numbers, being benched in favor of Ryan Finlay in 2019, and the team's drafting LSU superstar Joe Burrow No. 1 overall this year.

There were glimpses of promise in the past. In 2013, the three-time Pro Bowler threw for career highs in yards (4,293) and touchdowns (33), though he also threw a career-high 20 interceptions that season. And in 2015, he was having an excellent season—with 3,250 yards, 25 touchdowns and just seven interceptions through 13 games—but a broken thumb cut his season short and kept him out of the postseason.

Such has been the theme of Dalton's career: occasional flashes of excellence tempered by injuries and overall inconsistency.

Still, his starting experience made him a savvy pickup by Dallas to serve as Dak Prescott's backup, at least for 2020. But this latest injury means rookie Ben DiNucci, the team's seventh-rounder out of James Madison, is currently the quarterback for the Cowboys. Dallas could also choose to sign a more experienced option in free agency if Dalton is forced to miss games going forward.