Report: Redskins to Sign Josh Johnson After Colt McCoy Season-Ending Leg Injury

J. Meric/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins are signing quarterback Josh Johnson, according to ESPN NFL Nation reporter John Keim.

Johnson played for four teams from 2009 to 2014 and made five starts. He's thrown five touchdowns, 10 interceptions and completed 54.2 percent of his passes. Johnson was most recently the No. 1 overall pick in the Alliance of American Football draft by the San Diego Fleet.

The acquisition comes after Washington signal-caller Colt McCoy suffered a broken right fibula against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday that ended his season. No. 1 quarterback Alex Smith suffered a broken tibia and fibula versus the Houston Texans on November 18.

Veteran Mark Sanchez is now the starter, but the Skins are clearly looking for further insurance.

Per Keim, Johnson and current Skins head coach Jay Gruden have been together at two stops before: Tampa Bay in 2008 and Cincinnati in 2013. Gruden was an offensive assistant with the Bucs and the Bengals offensive coordinator.

Gruden was asked Tuesday why the team did not sign free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has been out of football since 2016.

Kaepernick, who protested racism, systematic oppression and police brutality by kneeling during the end of his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers, has filed a grievance claiming NFL owners conspired to keep him out of the league.

Per Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post, Gruden offered the following response:

"It's just going to be a matter of which way do we want to go? Do we want to go with a guy that's familiar with my terminology who we worked out last week...or go with a guy and teach, basically, a whole new kind of offense with new offensive linemen with a lot of the zone reads and all that stuff. Not a lot of time to really get a brand new quarterback, a new system installed and taught in a couple days of practice."

Gruden's comments are plausible, but Sanchez, who was brought in when Smith suffered his injuries, has a 56.7 percent completion rate and one more interception than touchdown thrown since being drafted in 2009. He threw for just 100 yards and an interception on 21 pass attempts in a 28-13 loss to Philadelphia after taking over for McCoy.

Johnson has not made an NFL start since 2011.

Neither player has the resume of Kaepernick, who threw 72 touchdowns and tossed just 30 interceptions during his career in addition to 2,300 rushing yards.

Washington is 6-6 and fighting for its playoff life after starting the season 5-2.