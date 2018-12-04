Rockets GM Daryl Morey on Carmelo Anthony: Didn't Go the Way I Thought It Would

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said he's willing to shoulder the blame for the failed free-agent signing of star forward Carmelo Anthony.

Morey told NBC Sports' Tom Haberstroh (via Def Pen) on Tuesday's episode of The Haberstroh Show that Melo didn't fit within the team's defensive scheme.

"But in terms of like how things evolved for us and our heavy use of the switching defense...that was one thing that wasn't a perfect fit," he said. "It really is mostly on me, honestly. I saw the fit there and really didn't go the way I thought it would."

Anthony averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting just 40.5 percent from the field in 10 appearances for the Rockets.

Houston announced Nov. 15 it was "parting ways" with the 10-time NBA All-Star Game selection. The team didn't formally place him on waivers, however, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting Carmelo would remain on the roster while exploring potential landing spots.

Morey explained to Haberstroh he thinks Anthony is still a "very talented player" and believes there will be a resolution soon.

"He can still really help a team," Morey said. "I think just how things evolved in terms of how we were...using him. We thought, we really thought that was gonna work, and to be fair to Carmelo, I do really think he can help a team and I think a team is gonna nab him here pretty shortly is my guess."

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported in mid-November the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers had interest in the 2012-13 NBA scoring champion, per Rotoworld.

Meanwhile, ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst reported last week on The Jump that some league executives think Melo has "likely played his last NBA game."

Anthony's problem is that most of his value is derived from being able to create offense, but finding a team where he'll be the first or second scoring option at this stage of his career will be difficult. His inability to fill a niche role was on display during recent stints with the Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.