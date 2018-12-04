Klay Thompson on Cavs Rivalry in LeBron Era: 'Pettiness Gets You 1-8 in Finals'

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Only a true Petty King can be petty while criticizing another person for being petty.

It's probably time we schedule Klay Thompson's anointing ceremony.

The Golden State Warriors guard lobbed a massive pile of shade at LeBron James (and/or the Cleveland Cavaliers) when reminded of the Cavaliers' 2016 Halloween party that featured Thompson and Steph Curry on tombstone cookies.

"Oh, yeah. Ha!" Thompson told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "That was funny. Look how that turned out. Psssh. Bums. That was crazy. I forgot about that. Well, look at what pettiness gets you. Gets you 1-8 in the Finals. Idiots."

As far as shade goes, Thompson levied a haymaker. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers in two straight Finals after the Cavs upset them for the 2016 NBA title, knocking them out in five games in 2017 and sweeping them in 2018.

One could, however, argue that the Cavs' 1-8 record in the last two Finals has more to do with the arrival of Kevin Durant in Golden State than any culinary choices. Cookies, to my knowledge, are yet to become sentient and win consecutive Finals MVPs.

The back-to-back embarrassments nonetheless led to LeBron's departure for Los Angeles and Cleveland's current state as one of the NBA's worst franchises.

The Warriors are scheduled to play in Cleveland for the first time since James' departure Wednesday night.