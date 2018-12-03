Video: Watch Adrian Peterson's Longest Run of His Career on 90-Yard TD

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Washington running back Adrian Peterson has a league MVP, seven Pro Bowl nods, a Rookie of the Year and four All-Pro selections on his resume, but he added a new milestone Monday against the Philadelphia Eagles—a 90-yard touchdown run.

Peterson exploded for the run in the second quarter to put his team ahead after quarterback Colt McCoy left with an injury.

It was the longest run of his 12-year career that has been split between the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints and Washington, and NFL Research noted he became the oldest player in league history to tally a rushing touchdown of 90 yards or more at age 33.

The future Hall of Famer now has 106 touchdowns on the ground in his career and will likely need to continue running at an effective rate with Alex Smith and now McCoy dealing with injury if he wants to finally add a Super Bowl ring to his illustrious resume.