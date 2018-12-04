College Football Coaches Who Have Removed Themselves from the Hot Seat in 2018

0 of 5

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Patience is often in short supply around college football, but several coaches who entered the 2018 season subject to major pressure have removed some of that burden.

While the high-profile boss fitting this mold is LSU's Ed Orgeron, a few other power-conference coaches join him in that group.

Elsewhere, one coach guided his program to such a strong campaign that he landed a promotion. That kind of turnaround is unique since most of the coaches on the hottest seats were in fact fired, but it makes for a remarkable story.

Change is sometimes needed at the helm of a roster. But for the following coaches, patience was a virtue.