Kentucky WR Zy'Aire Hughes Arrested on Charge of Assaulting Girlfriend

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2018

LEXINGTON, KY - SEPTEMBER 15: Zy'Aire Hughes #13 of the Kentucky Wildcats runs for a touchdown against the Murray State Racers at Commonwealth Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Kentucky receiver Zy'Aire Hughes was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with a misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, per Jon Hale of the Louisville Courier Journal.

According to the arrest report, Hughes "intentionally caused physical injury to his girlfriend." The alleged victim had bruising and fresh scratches on her body.

   

  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

