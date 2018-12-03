Kentucky WR Zy'Aire Hughes Arrested on Charge of Assaulting Girlfriend

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Kentucky receiver Zy'Aire Hughes was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with a misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, per Jon Hale of the Louisville Courier Journal.

According to the arrest report, Hughes "intentionally caused physical injury to his girlfriend." The alleged victim had bruising and fresh scratches on her body.



This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.