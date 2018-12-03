Washington State AD Pat Chun Rips CFP Rankings, Says 'We're Very Disappointed'

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Washington State athletic director Pat Chun was not pleased to see two-loss Washington State finish No. 13 overall in the College Football Playoff rankings, dropping below three-loss teams in Florida, LSU and Penn State after losing the Apple Cup against rival Washington two weeks ago.

"We can easily infer that where we're ranked is a result of maybe the perception of the league," Chun said, per Kyle Bonagura of ESPN.com.

He continued:

"We're very disappointed with where we ended up being ranked. We believe, as a 10-win team in Power 5 league, the manner in which our two losses came, statistically how we match up with the other teams in the same cluster as us, we believed our résumé ranked perhaps higher than where the committee thought it was, but they are empowered to make those decisions. We'll respect those decisions.

"We are not happy with where we're ranked, but we're ecstatic to be in the Alamo Bowl."

