Fiesta Bowl 2019: Full Preview and Predictions for UCF vs. LSU

UCF's quest for a second straight self-proclaimed national championship ends in a similar setting.

Josh Heupel's Knights are headed to the Fiesta Bowl to take on LSU, who is one of four SEC teams to participate in the New Year's Six.

The undefeated Knights won The American Championship to secure the Group of Five berth for the second consecutive year, and they're looking to bank another victory over an SEC program following the Peach Bowl win over Auburn a year ago.

LSU landed at No. 11 in the final playoff rankings, and it is one of three three-loss teams playing in the New Year's Six.

UCF has arguably the most motivation of any program involved in the New Year's Six due to the continued lack of respect it receives from the selection committee.

Despite putting together one of the most remarkable two-year stretches in recent history, the Knights were never given an opportunity to be a playoff contender, as they were consistently ranked in the bottom half of the Top 10 or worse.

By playing in the Fiesta Bowl, the Knights have the rare spotlight to compete with one of the nation's top programs for the second year in a row.

UCF is the first Group of Five school to earn a repeat berth in the New Year's Six since the College Football Playoff format was implemented.

Not only do the Knights have a high internal standard to live up to, but the Group of Five teams have also been successful for the most part in the New Year's Six.

Boise State and Houston earned wins over Arizona and Florida State in the first two years of the playoff system, and the Knights downed Auburn last season.

In addition to being discounted because of their stature, the Knights will be viewed as underdogs since they're without starting quarterback McKenzie Milton, who suffered a horrific leg injury against South Florida.

Darriel Mack stepped into the starting role for The American Championship and ran for four scores and threw two more touchdowns.

But if you think the UCF offense is all about the quarterback, you haven't been paying enough attention to the Knights.

Greg McCrae, who ran for 206 yards in the win over Memphis, leads a rushing attack that can hit opposing defenses from all angles.

The same praise we just heaped on UCF's offense only applies to LSU if you're using a sarcastic tone.

The Tigers are the opposite of explosive when they possess the ball, but they find ways to win behind quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow threw for 2,500 yards, but he only eclipsed the 300-yard barrier onc, and that was against Rice.

Ed Orgeron and his staff ask for consistency out of Burrow, who can thrive as a facilitator with running backs Nick Brossette and Clyde Edwards-Helaire providing offensive support.

LSU's offense will end up being balanced by the end of the Fiesta Bowl, but at the start, it needs to throw off UCF's tempo by putting together a few long drives chock full of power running plays.

If LSU is able to hold UCF under 20 points in the first half and beneath 35 at the final whistle, its offense has a chance to keep up.

The Tigers will be able to contain the Knights because of their strong defense, led by potential first-round pick Devin White.

White and defensive back Grant Delpit are the focal points of the LSU defense, and they'll make enough big plays on their own to limit UCF's advances.

However, LSU will be hurt by the absence of defensive back Greedy Williams at some point in the contest.

Instead of playing one final game at LSU, Williams, who is projected as a top-10 pick in the 2019 NFL draft, opted to stay out of the Fiesta Bowl, per The Advocate's Brooks Kubena.

As long as LSU's defense can limit the big-play potential of UCF through the air without Williams, it'll move into the driver's seat at some point in the second half.

Prediction

UCF 31, LSU 28

The top question surrounding the Fiesta Bowl is if LSU's defense can stop UCF's high-powered offense for four quarters.

It will be an intriguing task for the Tigers, who are involved in one of the top stylistic clashes of bowl season.

Conversely, UCF needs to force third-down stops in LSU's territory in order to prevent the Tigers from creating drives that last close to half of a quarter.

Ultimately, UCF's offense will make one more important play than LSU's offense, and we'll receive another round of self-proclaiming national champion declarations six days before the actual champion is crowned.

