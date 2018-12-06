Bleacher Report College Football Awards for the 2018 Season

14 of 14

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Winner: Texas A&M 74, LSU 72 (7OT)

Excluding national championships, there aren't many "I remember where I was when" moments in college football. Certain fanbases will always remember big moments involving their teams, but there are usually so many games happening concurrently that it's tough for the majority of football fans to be honed in on the same one.

There are exceptions, of course. There's the Boise State "Statue of Liberty" play in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl. (More than a decade later, I can still remember I was eating a bowl of ice cream in my mom's kitchen.) There was the Kick Six in the 2013 Iron Bowl and Michigan's punt fiasco against Michigan State in 2015. And I think we can add this seven-overtime game to the list.

It wasn't any individual play—though there were quite a few great ones. It was just the increasing absurdity as the game kept dragging on. Every time the second team to possess the ball scored again to tied it up and force another period, I started laughing even harder.

And thanks to social media, it gradually became a national moment. By overtime No. 7—with LSU head coach Ed Orgeron still wet and miserable from his premature Gatorade bath at the end of regulation—it was as if we were all sitting in the same bar, staring at our phones and laptops and soaking in the glory of that game.

Oh, there have been ridiculously long overtime games before. Just last year, Western Michigan and Buffalo went to seven overtimes too. But this was a regular-season-ending game between the then-No. 7 Tigers and No. 22 Aggies, and it actually meant something to the College Football Playoff conversation. It served as a 10-times multiplier on the "I gotta see how this ends" scale.

It wasn't the most important game of the season, but it's the one I'll never forget.

Runner-Up: Alabama 35, Georgia 28 (SEC Championship)

This actually was the most important game of the season, and it had everything.

The underdog made the favorite to win the national championship look vulnerable for the first time all season. Jalen Hurts had his massive redemption, just one year removed from Georgia seemingly ruining his college career in the national championship. There was even the bone-headed trick play on the fake punt late in the fourth quarter.

And because the result ultimately (and controversially, of course) kept Georgia out of the College Football Playoff, you could easily argue it was the best/biggest game. We're sticking with the seven-OT classic, though.