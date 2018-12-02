College Footbal Playoff Rankings 2018: Twitter Reacts to Final Reveal

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The final unveiling of the College Football Playoff rankings drew plenty of positive and negative reaction across the nation for the inclusion of Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

As they have all season, the Crimson Tide topped Sunday's ranking following their SEC Championship victory over Georgia.

Clemson and Notre Dame followed in that order as the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, while the Sooners landed as the No. 4 seed.

While there was a ton of debate regarding the playoff teams over the last 12 hours, CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli pointed out what many were thinking, as the selection committee made the right decision to include Oklahoma:

SB Nation's Bill Connelly added the same opinion, as he commended the committee for making the right choices, despite some flaws in the system:

Alabama and Clemson have separated themselves from the rest of the pack throughout the season, and that's why the two teams have the best chances to win the national championship, per SEC Network:

As the top team in the rankings, Alabama earned the right to choose its site for December 29, and it opted to play in the Orange Bowl in order to move Oklahoma further away from its fan base.

Because of Alabama's decision, Clemson and Notre Dame will play in the Cotton Bowl, as The Athletic's Stewart Mandel pointed out:

In the Orange Bowl, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa will go head-to-head with Oklahoma's Kyler Murray in a battle of the top two Heisman Trophy candidates, which is a matchup everyone is excited about, including ESPN's Ryan McGee and College Football Talk's Bryan Fischer:

Oklahoma jumped a spot over Georgia into the No. 4 seed to become the fourth team to make the playoff after being ranked at No. 5 entering conference championship weekend, per ESPN Stats and Info:

In the discussion surrounding the No. 4 seed, the selection committee chose Oklahoma over Georgia and Ohio State because of a few criteria, per Mandel:

There was even some debate regarding Notre Dame's status as the No. 3 seed according to selection committee chairman Rob Mullens, per Ryan Aber of The Oklahoman:

One of the biggest shocks from the rankings release came outside of the top four, as Georgia was placed ahead of Ohio State.

Mullens told reporters that neither of the conference champions were significantly ahead of Georgia, so the decision to rank teams No. 4 through No. 6 went to other criteria, per Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch:

Since Georgia stayed ahead of Ohio State, The Athletic's Ari Wasserman brought up an interesting point if different results occurred Saturday:

With Ohio State missing out on the missing out on the playoff and heading to the Rose Bowl, the Big Ten will have to wait to make an impression on the playoff until next year, as Reddit College Football noted the conference's dubious track record: