College Footbal Playoff Rankings 2018: Twitter Reacts to Final Reveal

College Footbal Playoff Rankings 2018: Twitter Reacts to Final RevealDecember 2, 2018
The final unveiling of the College Football Playoff rankings drew plenty of positive and negative reaction across the nation for the inclusion of Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.
As they have all season, the Crimson Tide topped Sunday's ranking following their SEC Championship victory over Georgia.
Clemson and Notre Dame followed in that order as the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, while the Sooners landed as the No. 4 seed.
While there was a ton of debate regarding the playoff teams over the last 12 hours, CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli pointed out what many were thinking, as the selection committee made the right decision to include Oklahoma:
SB Nation's Bill Connelly added the same opinion, as he commended the committee for making the right choices, despite some flaws in the system:
Bill Connelly @SBN_BillC
I hate about 114 different parts of the CFP process, but they haven't actually gotten a Playoff selection wrong yet.
Alabama and Clemson have separated themselves from the rest of the pack throughout the season, and that's why the two teams have the best chances to win the national championship, per SEC Network:
SEC Network @SECNetwork
Best Chance to win the National Championship via ESPN FPI: Alabama 43% Clemson 37% Oklahoma 10% Notre Dame 9%
As the top team in the rankings, Alabama earned the right to choose its site for December 29, and it opted to play in the Orange Bowl in order to move Oklahoma further away from its fan base.
Because of Alabama's decision, Clemson and Notre Dame will play in the Cotton Bowl, as The Athletic's Stewart Mandel pointed out:
Stewart Mandel @slmandel
OFFICIAL No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl
In the Orange Bowl, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa will go head-to-head with Oklahoma's Kyler Murray in a battle of the top two Heisman Trophy candidates, which is a matchup everyone is excited about, including ESPN's Ryan McGee and College Football Talk's Bryan Fischer:
Ryan McGee @ESPNMcGee
I said it six weeks ago and I will say it again. Kyler Murray vs Bama? Take my money right now.
Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer
We're going to get the Heisman winner vs. the Heisman runner-up this year in the Orange Bowl. What order Tua/Kyler are remains to be seen but it will be very cool to see.
Oklahoma jumped a spot over Georgia into the No. 4 seed to become the fourth team to make the playoff after being ranked at No. 5 entering conference championship weekend, per ESPN Stats and Info:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
For the fourth time in the College Football Playoff era, the No. 5 team in the CFP rankings entering conference championship week finds itself in the College Football Playoff as Oklahoma makes the CFP for the third time. https://t.co/mEApN5oYQs
In the discussion surrounding the No. 4 seed, the selection committee chose Oklahoma over Georgia and Ohio State because of a few criteria, per Mandel:
There was even some debate regarding Notre Dame's status as the No. 3 seed according to selection committee chairman Rob Mullens, per Ryan Aber of The Oklahoman:
Ryan Aber @ryaber
Rob Mullens, “There was a discussion” on whether Notre Dame should stay at No. 3 or drop. Ultimately stayed ahead of #Sooners
One of the biggest shocks from the rankings release came outside of the top four, as Georgia was placed ahead of Ohio State.
Mullens told reporters that neither of the conference champions were significantly ahead of Georgia, so the decision to rank teams No. 4 through No. 6 went to other criteria, per Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch:
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
CFP chairman Rob Mullens on Georgia over OSU: Neither of the conference champions was unequivocally ahead of Georgia so it went to other criteria.
Since Georgia stayed ahead of Ohio State, The Athletic's Ari Wasserman brought up an interesting point if different results occurred Saturday:
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
So if Texas would have beaten Oklahoma would the committee have put the Bulldogs in over Ohio State?
With Ohio State missing out on the missing out on the playoff and heading to the Rose Bowl, the Big Ten will have to wait to make an impression on the playoff until next year, as Reddit College Football noted the conference's dubious track record:
🚨 Bama, Clemson, ND and Oklahoma Make CFP