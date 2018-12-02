LaVar Ball Says He Has No Relationship with LeBron James

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The father of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, LaVar Ball, told TMZ Sports that he doesn't have a relationship with superstar LeBron James.

"I really don't have a relationship with LeBron," he said. "I like it. He ain't done nothing bad to me; I ain't done nothing bad to him. So, as long as we good, we'll be all right."

