LaVar Ball Says He Has No Relationship with LeBron James

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 25: LaVar Ball attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Orlando Magic at Staples Center on November 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The father of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, LaVar Ball, told TMZ Sports that he doesn't have a relationship with superstar LeBron James.

"I really don't have a relationship with LeBron," he said. "I like it. He ain't done nothing bad to me; I ain't done nothing bad to him. So, as long as we good, we'll be all right."

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

