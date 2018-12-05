Non-Bowl Teams That Will Improve Dramatically in 2019

10 of 10

When USC athletic director Lynn Swann decided to keep coach Clay Helton after a five-win season, it was surprising because those aren't normally met with leniency at a program as proud and prestigious as Southern Cal.

But the Trojans let embattled offensive coordinator Tee Martin go, and how they fill that void will go a long way in determining how the Helton era turns out in Los Angeles. Kliff Kingsbury reportedly will join the Trojans, according to a report from Bruce Feldman, likely to replace Martin.

That could be huge news depending on how Kingsbury meshes with the current talent on the roster.

The next offensive coordinator has the important task of helping develop one of the most gifted young quarterbacks in the nation in JT Daniels, who had an up-and-down year for USC. His flashes of brilliance are obvious, but it's easy to forget Daniels should have been a senior at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, this year.

There are plenty of building blocks for the Trojans, starting with Daniels and freshman receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. But close losses to UCLA and Notre Dame are tough lessons.

USC needs an electrifying running back now that Aca'Cedric Ware is leaving, and Vavae Malepeai and Stephen Carr could fill that void.

Receivers Puka Nacua and Drake London, along with tight ends Ethan Rae and Jude Wolfe, are 4-star targets for Daniels in a 2019 recruiting class ranked 26th by 247Sports. It's going to be vital for that class to grow in number as Helton proves he can add blue chips during this tumultuous time.

Given that receivers Velus Jones Jr. and Michael Pittman Jr. still have eligibility, it could be a big year next season for USC's offense.

While five key starters or contributors leave the secondary, there are plenty of talented players ready to step in, such as Chase Williams, Olaijah Griffin, Talanoa Hufanga, Isaac Taylor-Stuart and others. They just need somebody to bring out the best in them.

The offense will carry the load next year, and USC will be back where it's supposed to be.