College Football Rankings 2018: Bleacher Report's Week 15 Top 25

0 of 4

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Championship weekend is always one of the most exciting due to the hype and talent surrounding each of the key conference games. Top 25 matchups dominated the headlines as seven of the top-eight teams were in action on Saturday. Even though only one of those teams lost, there were plenty of sweaty palms across the country as favorites had to fight off their competition to earn a win.

We saw Jalen Hurts relieve an injured Tua Tagovailoa to help guide Alabama to a comeback win against Georgia. Dwayne Haskins set a school-record for passing yards as he lit up Northwestern for almost 500 yards and five touchdowns. And Kyler Murray shredded Texas once again, this time avenging the Sooners’ loss as they tried to ice their College Football Playoff seeding.

Clemson again blew out their competition as they smoked Pitt 42-10. Their explosive running game behind Travis Etienne and talented defense again overwhelmed their foe. They should be at least No. 2 entering the Playoff rankings.

UCF, Washington, and Fresno State also clinched their conference titles. UCF did the unimaginable, completing another major comeback against Memphis, but this time without McKenzie Milton. Freshman Darriel Mack Jr. led a 21-point fourth-quarter outburst to complete the win.

Bleacher Report's panel of experts—Matt Hayes, David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Brad Shepard and Ian Wharton—voted on the action. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, followed by 24 points for second, 23 for third, etc.

Here is our Week 15 poll:

1. Alabama (last week: 1)

2. Clemson (2)

3. Notre Dame (3)

4. Oklahoma (5)

5. Georgia (4)

T-6. Ohio State (6)

T-6. UCF (7)

8. Michigan (8)

9. Washington State (9)

10. Penn State (11)

11. Washington (15)

T-12. Florida (16)

T-12. Texas (10)

14. Fresno State (T-23)

T-15. LSU (16)

T-15. West Virginia (14)

T-17. Kentucky (18)

T-17. Syracuse (17)

19. Army (19)

20. Utah State (20)

21. Utah (22)

22. Texas A&M (T-23)

23. Mississippi State (25)

24. Boise State (12)

25. Iowa State (NR)

Others receiving votes: Northwestern, Missouri, Cincinnati, Pitt, Appalachian State, Buffalo, NC State