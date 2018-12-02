College Football Rankings 2018: Bleacher Report's Week 15 Top 25

College Football Rankings 2018: Bleacher Report's Week 15 Top 25December 2, 2018
Championship weekend is always one of the most exciting due to the hype and talent surrounding each of the key conference games. Top 25 matchups dominated the headlines as seven of the top-eight teams were in action on Saturday. Even though only one of those teams lost, there were plenty of sweaty palms across the country as favorites had to fight off their competition to earn a win.
We saw Jalen Hurts relieve an injured Tua Tagovailoa to help guide Alabama to a comeback win against Georgia. Dwayne Haskins set a school-record for passing yards as he lit up Northwestern for almost 500 yards and five touchdowns. And Kyler Murray shredded Texas once again, this time avenging the Sooners’ loss as they tried to ice their College Football Playoff seeding.
Clemson again blew out their competition as they smoked Pitt 42-10. Their explosive running game behind Travis Etienne and talented defense again overwhelmed their foe. They should be at least No. 2 entering the Playoff rankings.
UCF, Washington, and Fresno State also clinched their conference titles. UCF did the unimaginable, completing another major comeback against Memphis, but this time without McKenzie Milton. Freshman Darriel Mack Jr. led a 21-point fourth-quarter outburst to complete the win.
Bleacher Report's panel of experts—Matt Hayes, David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Brad Shepard and Ian Wharton—voted on the action. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, followed by 24 points for second, 23 for third, etc.
Here is our Week 15 poll:
1. Alabama (last week: 1)
2. Clemson (2)
3. Notre Dame (3)
4. Oklahoma (5)
5. Georgia (4)
T-6. Ohio State (6)
T-6. UCF (7)
8. Michigan (8)
9. Washington State (9)
10. Penn State (11)
11. Washington (15)
T-12. Florida (16)
T-12. Texas (10)
14. Fresno State (T-23)
T-15. LSU (16)
T-15. West Virginia (14)
T-17. Kentucky (18)
T-17. Syracuse (17)
19. Army (19)
20. Utah State (20)
21. Utah (22)
22. Texas A&M (T-23)
23. Mississippi State (25)
24. Boise State (12)
25. Iowa State (NR)
Others receiving votes: Northwestern, Missouri, Cincinnati, Pitt, Appalachian State, Buffalo, NC State
Who’s Hot: The Favorites
If you wanted to see absolute chaos from the College Football Playoff committee, then Saturday didn’t bear the results you wanted to see. No. 4 Georgia was the only team in the Playoff race to lose, but No. 1 Alabama was the favorite to maintain their position as the reigning SEC champion. Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and UCF all took care of business in their contests.
Both Ohio State and UCF wanted to see at least Oklahoma fall on Saturday to help boost their chances to making the top four teams. UCF also needed additional help, but now have no shot at making the Playoff despite their incredible two-year run that culminated in a wildly entertaining 56-41 comeback win against Memphis.
The Buckeyes looked to be on the verge of a blowout of the Northwestern Wildcats, but stumbled over themselves repeatedly in the second-half as the game was far too close for comfort. The only way to beef their resume after the Sooners beat Texas was to destroy Northwestern, but even that seemed unlikely entering the week.
Had Georgia held on to beat Alabama, then last year’s situation with two SEC finalists could’ve repeated itself. That should have no chance, and we can likely say that Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma will be the top-four seeds come the night of Sunday, December 3.
Who’s Not: Georgia's Fourth-Quarter Collapse
For the vast majority of the SEC championship game, the Georgia Bulldogs were the better team despite being ranked three spots lower than No. 1 Alabama. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart had seemingly built a team that could counter the Crimson Tide's physicality, intelligence, and discipline with even sharper focus.
In other words, they were out-Bama-ing Alabama.
Their two touchdown lead in the early third-quarter looked like a sure victory coming. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had his worst career game as he was hobbling around the field, throwing two interceptions and leaving several other passes short when he couldn't plant his foot and drive the ball down field with consistency.
The Tide kept things close, though, and backup Jalen Hurts had a heroic return to the field as Tagovailoa left the game due to his ankle injury. Hurts was fantastic throwing and running the ball, amassing 110 total yards and two touchdowns in the final 10:33 of the fourth-quarter.
While Hurts earned any praise given to him, Smart's Bulldogs again blew a dominant performance and cost themselves a spot in the Playoff. They failed to convert two key third-and-short situations, and Smart brazenly called a fake punt that gave Alabama a short field to convert the game-winning drive.
The Bulldogs' offense sputtered badly after a tremendous performance by Jake Fromm and company up until midway through the third-quarter. Their final six drives led to zero points and none of the drives took more than 2:51 off the clock. Nick Saban's halftime adjustments again got the best of Smart's for the second-time in 2018.
Fun Fact: Fresno State Broke 34-Year Streak
One of the undercard bouts on Saturday's slate was No. 25 Fresno State visiting the unfriendly confines of No. 22 Boise State. Not only was the Mountain West Conference championship on the line, but so was a very specific streak between the two teams. The Bulldogs hadn't won in Boise since their 1984 37-21 victory, a year they went 6-6 with Jim Sweeney at head coach.
Their 19-16 overtime win wasn't a pretty game as the snow continued to cover the field and make it difficult for each offense to find their groove. It was a back-and-forth affair that relied on the running games to keep each team afloat. Boise State running back Alexander Mattison had a second-consecutive 200-yard rushing game, but it wasn't enough to offset a pedestrian performance from Brett Rypien and the Broncos' passing game.
The win also marks their fourth win since 1996 despite playing 18 times since then. Prior to the conference championship in hand, ESPN's latest projections have them headed to Las Vegas to play Stanford in the Mitsubishi Motors bowl. They may have an argument to play closer to the illustrious New Year's Day slate of games.
What to Watch For: The Heisman Trophy Race
The 2018 Heisman Trophy race was heavily favoring Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entering championship weekend. Tagovailoa was listed by Bovada as -500 betting favorite, per Oddshark. But after his dreadful performance marred by injury, the race looks open for competition.
Both Dwayne Haskins and Kyler Murray continued to lead their team to victories while posting huge statistics. Murray led a second-half comeback against Texas with 379 passing yards, hitting two key third-down passes while pressured to seal the win and exact revenge against the Longhorns. Haskins was similarly great as he picked apart Northwestern in a win where he set a school-record 495 passing yards.
The case for Tagovailoa certainly took a hit. Alabama hadn’t played a team as able to push them like Georgia did, and Tagovailoa responded poorly. There’s no question he was injured throughout the game, and a half-dozen drops hurt his numbers, but he’s still accountable for his play while he’s on the field.
Tagovailoa’s dominance from Week 1 until this week shouldn’t be completely forgotten due to one terrible performance. But it does make this race a lot tighter for voters, if not make someone else the favorite.
Haskins has the most passing yards and touchdowns in the nation. Murray has led the best offense in the country with absurd statistics himself.
And Tagovailoa still has one of the best efficiency ratings of all quarterbacks despite playing in two fourth quarters all season, all while leading the No. 1 team in the nation.
This is now a closer race filled with great players. We’ll find out December 8.