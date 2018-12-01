Jalen Hurts, Alabama Beat Georgia in 2018 SEC Title Game; Tua Tagovailoa Injured

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Quarterback Jalen Hurts replaced an injured Tua Tagovailoa and led the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide to a come-from-behind 35-28 win over the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Hurts threw a touchdown pass to tie the game with 5:19 remaining before scoring the game-winning touchdown with 1:04 left on a 15-yard quarterback draw.

Alabama improved to 13-0 and likely secured the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, while Georgia is almost certainly out of contention at 11-2.

Tagovailoa struggled in the first half for the Tide after suffering an apparent left ankle injury, and he left the game for good in the fourth quarter after having his right ankle stepped on.

Tua finished with 164 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and he was replaced by Hurts in the fourth.

Hurts had a chance at redemption after being replaced by Tagovailoa as Alabama's starting quarterback, and he came up big with 82 yards and one passing touchdown, as well as 28 yards and one touchdown on the ground.



Junior running back Josh Jacobs thrived for Alabama as well with 83 rushing yards and two touchdowns as the Tide leaned more heavily on their running game than usual.

Sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm led the way for the Bulldogs, finishing with 301 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Georgia also received a strong showing from sophomore running back D'Andre Swift, who produced 75 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown, as well as six receptions for 63 yards and another score.



The Bulldogs scored first when Fromm found tight end Isaac Nauta for a 20-yard touchdown in the opening quarter, but the Tide answered in the second with a one-yard touchdown run by Jacobs.

Georgia then took control when Swift scored a pair of touchdowns in three-and-a-half minutes.

Bama tightened things up before halftime when Jacobs recovered his own fumble for a touchdown to help make it 21-14.

Although Alabama entered the locker room with some momentum, Georgia seized it back with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Fromm to Riley Ridley on its first possession of the second half.

Tagovailoa then finally came to life late in the third quarter when he found Jaylen Waddle for a 51-yard touchdown to trim the deficit back down to seven.

Hurts was thrown into the fire in the fourth quarter with Alabama trailing by a touchdown, and he answered by tying the game at 28 with 5:19 left in regulation on a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy.

He followed that up with a 15-yard touchdown run on the next drive, which completed an unlikely return to prominence for the quarterback who was supplanted by Tagovailoa's in last season's National Championship Game against Georgia.

Tagovailoa Cost Himself Heisman with Saturday's Showing

Tagovailoa entered Saturday's game with a chance to cement his status as the Heisman Trophy front-runner, but his struggles and injury woes on a big stage opened the door for Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray to win the award.

Part of the equation was out of Tagovailoa's hands since he left in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury that nagged him throughout the game, but it was clear even before his exit that he wasn't going to have the type of game he needed to keep pace with Murray.

While Tagovailoa may have entered the day even with or slightly ahead of Murray in the eyes of the voters, Murray shined much brighter in a must-win game.

The Sooners needed to avenge their loss to Texas earlier in the season to remain in the CFP hunt, and Murray was the driving force behind their 39-27 win with 379 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

FS1's Skip Bayless was among those who felt Murray did enough to secure the Heisman:

As evidenced by the following tweet, courtesy of ESPN Stats & Info, Murray is arguably having an even better season than Baker Mayfield did when he won the Heisman as Oklahoma's quarterback last year:

In Saturday's win over Texas, Murray eclipsed 4,000 passing yards on the season and reached the 40-touchdown mark through the air to go with nearly 900 yards and 11 scores on the ground.

The biggest factors working in Tagovailoa's favor was his team's undefeated record and the notion that Alabama has faced much tougher defenses than Oklahoma.

Tua had a chance to show he could put up big numbers against one of the nation's top defenses in Georgia, but he largely failed to do so.

Tagovailoa was intercepted multiple times in the same game for the first time this year:

He also looked lost in the pocket at times, as Benjamin Allbright of Miles High Sports Radio noted:

Also, the optics of the game did not work in Tagovailoa's favor due to how well Fromm performed on the other side against an elite defense.

Fromm looked sharp and poised throughout, and FS1's Colin Cowherd thought the Bulldog was the superior quarterback Saturday:

An argument can still be made for Tagovailoa to win the Heisman given how well he has performed in a difficult conference, but Murray's numbers are too gaudy to ignore.

Tagovailoa deserves some credit for sitting out the fourth quarter many times due to Alabama's dominance; however, Murray is superior in essentially every statistical category besides interceptions.

The Heisman often comes down to the last thing voters saw before making their decision, and if they compare Murray and Tagovailoa based on that, then the Heisman favorite has to be Murray.

What's Next?

Alabama will turn its attention toward the CFP and await the selection committee's decision on which team will be the No. 4 seed and the Tide's semifinal opponent.

Georgia won't be preparing for a CFP game, but it is still in line for a major bowl game since it lost just twice in arguably the top conference in the nation.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

