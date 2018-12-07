NBA Power Rankings: Kawhi and the Raptors Are Taking Over

4 of 14

Glenn James/Getty Images

15. Utah Jazz (19)

Utah couldn't hold a 19-point lead against Miami on Sunday, which spoiled what could have been an undefeated three-game road trip. Donovan Mitchell missed a good look at a game-winning three in that one, but the Jazz didn't let the loss get them down. They recovered to smoke the Spurs by 34 points on Tuesday.

The addition of Kyle Korver hasn't paid immediate dividends, though he's shot the ball well. But there's just something that feels right about seeing him back in a Jazz uniform. He got a standing ovation in his home (re)debut this week.

The Jazz are still out of the playoff picture at present, but if they could just remember how to win at home once in a while, they'd be in fine shape. No West team has more than Utah's nine road wins.

14. Dallas Mavericks (14)

Dennis Smith Jr., who had a tooth knocked out by Patrick Beverley earlier in Dallas' 114-110 win over the Clips on Sunday, rose up for a critical denial against Tobias Harris, rejecting a post-up attempt that could have tied the game with around 10 seconds remaining.

Speaking of impressive blocks, Luka Doncic got LeBron James twice last Friday in a magical first-quarter display that preceded a week of highlights for the league's best rookie. Just against Portland on Tuesday, he hit ridiculous step-back three, fired an on-target three-quarter-court outlet pass for a layup and nailed Dirk Nowitzki's one-legged fallaway.

The Mavs were just 2-2 this week, but the undeniable stardom of Doncic made it feel like 4-0.

13. Houston Rockets (12)

The Rockets are getting healthier, with Chris Paul, Gerald Green and Nene returning to the rotation. Eric Gordon, inconsistent all year, is also leveling out.

Nonetheless, some of Houston's shooting-dependent high variance arose against the Wolves in a brutal 29-point second half in which the Rockets hit just three of their 22 deep attempts. it was eerily reminiscent of their long-range collapse against the Warriors in Game 7 of last year's conference finals.

Houston will keep shooting, and it should. Despite a rotten start to the year, plenty of injuries and a lack of wing depth, the Rockets are still in the top 10 in offensive efficiency. Eventually, these guys will be back in the top 10 of our rankings as well.

12. Minnesota Timberwolves (15)

Derrick Rose won't continue shooting threes like this, but his hot streak from deep is now progressing into the season's third month. So maybe he's added something to his game in season No. 10?

Right now, he's at 47.5 percent from three, good for fourth in accuracy among players who've attempted at least 80 shots from deep. His worthiness for Sixth Man of the Year consideration can't go ignored any longer.

Neither can a rejuvenated Karl-Anthony Towns or a defense wholly transformed in the wake of Jimmy Butler's departure. The Wolves held Houston to nine fourth-quarter points on Monday, and Robert Covington is just taking the ball away from anyone who tries to dunk in his vicinity.

Minnesota has won six of its last seven games and is playing top-five defense over the last two weeks.

11. Indiana Pacers (11)

The Pacers announced Victor Oladipo is out indefinitely with right knee soreness, but a deep bench and a defense that ranks third in the league is holding things together.

Bojan Bogdanovic is your league-leading three-point shooter, Myles Turner is playing himself into the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year (as much because of his improved anticipation and mobility as shot-blocking, which is amazing in itself), and Domantas Sabonis won't stop dominating off the bench.

He's tossing up 14.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. No one in league history has ever posted those averages in as few minutes per game (24.9) as Sabonis is averaging.

Indy is 14-10 and sits ninth in net rating. Oladipo can take his time getting back, it seems.