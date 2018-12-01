Oklahoma WR Marquise Brown in Tears After Foot Injury, Carted to Locker Room

Brett Deering/Getty Images

Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown left the Big 12 Championship Game against Texas on Saturday because of a foot injury, according to Max Olson of The Athletic.

Per Trevor Rogers of OUInsider, Brown will not return to the game.

Jason Kersey of The Athletic noted that Brown was in tears on the sidelines while a trainer was looking at his injury.

Brown was eventually taken to the locker room on a cart, according to John E. Hoover of 107.9 The Franchise.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.