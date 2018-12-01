Oklahoma WR Marquise Brown in Tears After Foot Injury, Carted to Locker Room

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2018

NORMAN, OK - OCTOBER 27: Wide receiver Marquise Brown #5 of the Oklahoma Sooners lines up against the Kansas State Wildcats at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated Kansas State 51-14. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)
Brett Deering/Getty Images

Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown left the Big 12 Championship Game against Texas on Saturday because of a foot injury, according to Max Olson of The Athletic.

Per Trevor Rogers of OUInsider, Brown will not return to the game.

Jason Kersey of The Athletic noted that Brown was in tears on the sidelines while a trainer was looking at his injury.

Brown was eventually taken to the locker room on a cart, according to John E. Hoover of 107.9 The Franchise.

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Virginia Tech Extends Bowl Streak to Nation’s-Best 26 Straight

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Virginia Tech Extends Bowl Streak to Nation’s-Best 26 Straight

    John Taylor
    via CollegeFootballTalk

    Appalachian State Wins Inaugural Sun Belt Championship Game

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Appalachian State Wins Inaugural Sun Belt Championship Game

    Kevin McGuire
    via CollegeFootballTalk

    Whittingham Criticizes Refs After Loss

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Whittingham Criticizes Refs After Loss

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    UW Hangs on to Beat Utah in Pac-12 Championship

    College Football logo
    College Football

    UW Hangs on to Beat Utah in Pac-12 Championship

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report