Alabama vs. Georgia: Preview and Predictions for SEC Championship 2018

The SEC showdown we've all been waiting for is finally here.

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs have been locked into the SEC Championship for weeks, which means we've had ample time to dissect the National Championship rematch at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The defending national champion Crimson Tide have been atop college football all season, but they're expected to receive their toughest test since January from the team they beat by three points to win the title.

It's hard to believe Kirby Smart's Bulldogs have been overlooked by many, but that's the feeling entering Saturday since the majority of the SEC focus shined on the top-ranked team in the country.

By now, we all know about Alabama's powerful offense led by Heisman Trophy favorite Tua Tagovailoa, who broke on to the college scene against Georgia in January.

Tagovailoa, who has rarely played in the fourth quarter, has 3,189 passing yards and 36 passing touchdowns, but his most impressive statistic is the two interceptions he's thrown in 12 games.

But the Alabama offense isn't an unstoppable machine just because of Tagovailoa, as he has countless options at his disposal.

Jerry Jeudy leads the Tide with 1,079 receiving yards, while Jaylen Waddle and Henry Ruggs are over 600 yards as well.

The top three receivers in the Alabama offense combined to catch 27 touchdown passes, while tight end Irv Smith Jr., who could be the X-factor Saturday, is the fourth Alabama player over 600 receiving yards.

As if that wasn't enough for Georgia to contain, the Crimson Tide possess a dynamic running back trio in Damien Harris, Najee Harris and Josh Jacobs, who have totaled 20 touchdowns as a collective.

If one of the running backs can't get going, Nick Saban can insert another one to get the offense in a rhythm.

The rushing game will be the key for the Crimson Tide, as they're going up against a Georgia defense that concedes 175.1 passing yards and 128.4 rushing yards per game.

Breaking down the Georgia defense will require a solid ground game, that way the Bulldogs can't commit extra numbers in coverage.

The ground attack is equally as important for the Bulldogs, who have one of the best running back tandems in the nation in D'Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield.

Swift is 38 yards away from 1,000 rushing yards, while Holyfield is 104 yards away from hitting the milestone, and if both shine Saturday, they could eclipse the mark in Atlanta.

However, it's going to take a massive effort from the Georgia offensive line to break through the Alabama front seven that's in possession of a few NFL prospects.

If Georgia smothers the influence of defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, it has to deal with the linebacker corps of Mack Wilson, Anfernee Jennings and Dylan Moses.

With so much focus on the rushing game, quarterback Jake Fromm is almost forgotten, but he could be the most important player on the field.

Fromm hasn't thrown for over 200 yards since the last week of October, but he carries experience that will come into play throughout Saturday's contest, as he'll need to make a few clutch throws on third down and in the red zone.

Prediction

Alabama 34, Georgia 21

The Bulldogs will keep the game close through three quarters, but Alabama has too much firepower to be held down for the entire game.

Georgia's rushing attack is going to keep Alabama's offense off the field in the first half, but the Crimson Tide won't need much time to strike, as Tagovailoa makes a few quick plays to move ahead by halftime.

In the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa makes a few Heisman Trophy-worthy plays to hand the Crimson Tide the SEC Championship and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

