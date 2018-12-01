Power Ranking Every Major WWE Tournament in 2018

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

With WWE having several times more Superstars than titles to go around, management has begun using tournaments to give wrestlers something else to fight for.

There were several years when WWE didn't hold a single tournament other than the King of the Ring pay-per-view, and once that went away, tournaments all but disappeared for a couple of years.

The company has expanded quite a bit in recent years to include a developmental system in Florida and another in the United Kingdom with the potential for more territories to be added in the future.

In addition to using tournaments to find contenders for champions, WWE has started using them as a way to introduce new faces to fans and scout potential future signings.

The company held over a dozen tournaments in 2018 alone. A few of them were not televised as they were only meant to be seen by those who attended WrestleMania Axxess, but the rest were broadcast for the world to see.

This article will look back throughout the year and rank all of the major tournaments in 2018.