John Wall Says He Has 'No Respect' for Referees After Blowout Loss to 76ers

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall expressed frustration regarding the officiating in his team's 123-98 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday:

Candace Buckner of the Washington Post provided more quotes from Wall:

Earlier, Buckner pointed out the incident for which Wall got a technical after he felt the referees missed a call:

Fred Katz of The Athletic also noted that Wall was speaking with referee Tyler Ford on numerous occasions during the game.

While the 76ers did shoot 14 more free throws and were called for three fewer fouls, any takes on the officiating pale in comparison to the fact that Washington is 8-14 and has lost 11 of its games by nine or more points.

The Wizards have allowed the most points per game in the NBA and don't look like a bottom-barrel playoff team, let alone one that could make a deep postseason run.

Frustrations are clearly boiling over, with Wall screaming a profanity at head coach Scott Brooks on November 19 and Wall and Beal calling out teammates after dropping to 1-4 earlier this season.

Ultimately, Washington's problems run far deeper one game, begging the question as to whether this team will be blown up before the trade deadline.