Ohio State AD Gene Smith on Report of Urban Meyer Resigning: 'No Truth to It'

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith denied a report on Friday that head coach Urban Meyer will not be with the program beyond the 2019 season.

"Have seen [the report] and been asked, no truth to it," Smith told ESPN's Heather Dinich via text message, per ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg. "Urban and I have not talked about that."

Meyer did not offer comment.

Citing unnamed sources, FootballScoop.com's Scott Roussel reported Friday that Meyer "told Gene Smith that he doesn't expect to continue to coach past the 2019 season" with an announcement expected in the days following Saturday's Big Ten title game.

Roussel added the Buckeyes are also "taking Ryan Day off the job market, with a significant raise coming and with the (most likely) unwritten understanding that he is in line to become head coach once Urban steps down."



Meyer has publicly stated he plans to coach in 2019. However, he has not addressed his future beyond next season.

In October, Meyer spoke with Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel and broke down his history of brain surgeries and "aggressive headaches." Meyer also revealed he is dealing with an enlarged congenital arachnoid cyst.

"I just want people to know what's going on," he said. "I've been dealing with this for several years."