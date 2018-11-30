Ohio State AD Gene Smith on Report of Urban Meyer Resigning: 'No Truth to It'

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2018

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer speaks during a news conference for the Big Ten Conference championship NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Indianapolis. Northwestern will play Ohio State on Saturday for the championship. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith denied a report on Friday that head coach Urban Meyer will not be with the program beyond the 2019 season. 

"Have seen [the report] and been asked, no truth to it," Smith told ESPN's Heather Dinich via text message, per ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg"Urban and I have not talked about that."

Meyer did not offer comment. 

Citing unnamed sources, FootballScoop.com's Scott Roussel reported Friday that Meyer "told Gene Smith that he doesn't expect to continue to coach past the 2019 season" with an announcement expected in the days following Saturday's Big Ten title game. 

Roussel added the Buckeyes are also "taking Ryan Day off the job market, with a significant raise coming and with the (most likely) unwritten understanding that he is in line to become head coach once Urban steps down."

Meyer has publicly stated he plans to coach in 2019. However, he has not addressed his future beyond next season. 

In October, Meyer spoke with Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel and broke down his history of brain surgeries and "aggressive headaches." Meyer also revealed he is dealing with an enlarged congenital arachnoid cyst. 

"I just want people to know what's going on," he said. "I've been dealing with this for several years."

Related

    Grab Your LOL Hoodies Here 🛒

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Grab Your LOL Hoodies Here 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Betting Guide to CFB Championship Weekend 🤑

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Betting Guide to CFB Championship Weekend 🤑

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Oliver to Sit Out Houston's Bowl Game

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Oliver to Sit Out Houston's Bowl Game

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    TEs Are a Safer Bet Than WRs in This Draft

    College Football logo
    College Football

    TEs Are a Safer Bet Than WRs in This Draft

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report