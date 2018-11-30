John Wall Trade Rumors: Market for Wizards PG 'Nonexistent' Because of Contract

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Trade interest in Washington Wizards point guard John Wall is reportedly "close to nonexistent" around the NBA because of his four-year, $169.3 million contract extension that goes into effect next season.

On Friday, Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reported that an unnamed league executive said the Wizards will struggle to find a potential landing spot for the five-time All-Star selection.

"Granted, every player in this league can be traded, but the Wall extension right now is the toughest contract I have seen a team try to move in 20 years," the team executive said. "I couldn't look my owner in the eye and tell him there is value with the player even if we didn't have to trade anything of significance."

Wall is averaging 21.5 points, 8.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals while shooting 45.2 percent from the field across 21 appearances this season.

Although those are solid numbers, they aren't among the NBA's elite, and that's what will be necessary to match his pay grade moving forward. His $37.8 million hit under the salary cap for the 2019-20 season is tied for the fourth-highest with Houston Rockets superstar James Harden, per Spotrac.

That's going to make it difficult for the Wizards to find a suitor should they decide to shake up their roster following a lackluster 8-13 start to the campaign.

Bleacher Report's Ken Berger reported Friday that Washington is "preparing for the possibility" it might need to overhaul the team if a surge doesn't happen soon, but Berger's sources were similarly dismissive about the chances of trading Wall.

"Nobody will take that contract," a Western Conference executive told B/R.

The Wizards do feature other valuable assets to float on the trade market, led by shooting guard Bradley Beal and small forward Otto Porter Jr. It's possible the front office could change the overall look of the roster even if it's unable to deal Wall.

His contract virtually guarantees he'll be the franchise cornerstone moving forward.