Ranking the 10 Most Important Plays of the 2018 College Football Season

0 of 10

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

If you had to sum up the 2018 college football season in just its 10 most important plays, these would be those defining moments.

Before you begin your protests of this ranking, be sure to note we're looking for the most important plays. Not the wildest plays or the most athletic plays, but rather the moments that were turning points in determining who had a shot at a national championship.

One other thing to note before diving in: Though there were certainly a few injuries (UCF's McKenzie Milton and Virginia Tech's Josh Jackson, in particular) that impacted the national landscape, we won't be highlighting those here. With so many quality moments to choose from, it didn't feel necessary to rehash some of the gruesome ones.

These 10 plays are ranked in ascending order of overall impact. When in doubt, ask yourself how differently the season would have played out if that play hadn't happened.

Honorable Mentions

- Kyler Murray's game-sealing 4th-and-5 conversion at West Virginia.

- Georgia's botched field-goal attempt against LSU, after which nothing could go right for the Bulldogs.

- Penn State's Miles Sanders fumbles late in the first half, giving Ohio State life for the first time all game.

- USC blocks Washington State's game-tying field-goal attempt, keeping the Cougars from ever seriously entering the CFP conversation.