Washington Punches Ticket to Rose Bowl with Win vs. Utah in Pac-12 Championship

Sophomore cornerback Byron Murphy had two interceptions—including one returned for the game's only touchdown—as No. 11 Washington defeated No. 17 Utah, 10-3, in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Murphy's 66-yard pick-six with 1:05 remaining in the third quarter gave Washington a 9-3 advantage.

The 10-3 Huskies won their second Pac-12 title in three seasons. Utah made its first-ever conference title matchup after winning the Pac-12 South.

The Utes fell to 9-4.



Byron Murphy and Taylor Rapp Are Future First-Round Draft Picks

Murphy and junior safety Taylor Rapp have enjoyed dominant individual seasons, to the point where the duo look like future first-round NFL draft picks.

Murphy may be the best cornerback in the nation, as noted by these numbers from Pro Football Focus:

PFF also credited Murphy with allowing just 9.3 yards per reception.

Murphy's first interception was a thing of beauty, as he showed excellent ball skills in grabbing a dropped pass and returning it to the house for six:

He showcased those skills yet again on his second pick, which occurred with 4:27 left in the game:

Rapp also had a big play of his own before the first half, as his sack pushed Utah out of field-goal range:

Like Murphy, PFF also praised Rapp, revealing that he was one of top five safeties in the country on November 21:

NFL scoring is higher than ever with teams averaging 24.1 points per game, which is buoyed by quarterback-friendly rules and innovating passing offenses. Teams will need strong playmakers in the secondary to help slow down opposing offenses, and Murphy and Rapp certainly fit that bill.

What's Next

Washington will participate in the 2019 Rose Bowl on Tuesday, January 1, at 5 p.m. ET in Pasadena, California. Right now, the Huskies' opponent is undecided, although they will be playing a Big Ten school.

No. 6 Ohio State and No. 21 Northwestern face off in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, with the winner poised for a Rose Bowl bid.

However, OSU still has a chance at the College Football Playoff. If the Buckeyes win and are chosen as one of the FBS' top four teams by the selection committee, then the Big Ten's next-highest-ranked team should get the Rose Bowl berth. Right now, Michigan is that team at No. 7.

Utah's bowl and opponent will be revealed Sunday.

